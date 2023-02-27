Gov. Kenneth Mapp entered office a year ago vowing change, transparency and an economic plan to lead the U.S. Virgin Islands into a favorable future.
“Financially, we are not in a good place,” Mapp told the territory in his first State of the Territory address, Jan. 26, 2015. “In fact, our territory has never been in such a state in our history.”
A year later the government has borrowed more money; attracted little new industry; failed to get Washington’s attention for needed road and infrastructure funding; and avoided any attempts at operating an open government.
Senate President Neville James has referred to the Mapp administration as a reign, and Mapp’s early words about the rule of law and transparency ring hollow in the face of repeated failures to provide public documents, providing documents that have been altered and manipulated and firing an attorney from her government job after she turned over credit card receipts as she was required to do by law.
Mapp’s efforts to seat Cabinet members turned into angry debate in the Senate when he demanded big raises for most of his appointees, justifying the request by saying their expertise and skills were going to be critical in resolving the territory’s woes.
It took months to get Senate approval for many of Mapp’s choices. Five of his nominees only took their oaths of office last week.
The selection of an attorney general was a repeated failure in 2015 as Mapp’s first choice, Soraya Diase Coffelt, quit 10 days into her tenure, saying she refused to be a puppet to the governor.
“The governor specifically told me that I would be able to build my team and he would not ‘micro-manage’ me. Those were his words, not mine,” Coffelt told The Daily News.
Almost immediately that promise was broken, she said.
Upon Coffelt’s departure, Mapp tapped Terri Griffiths as acting attorney general, but she was later replaced by retired Superior Court Judge James Carroll, who also served in an acting role.
In August, former Assistant Attorney General Claude Walker accepted the post. He was confirmed in December by the Senate.
After Coffelt’s departure, she said it is critical for the Virgin Islands to have a more independent attorney general, whether by electing one or enacting legislation to strengthen the department.
In October, The Daily News uncovered a March email from Emile Henderson III, the chief legal counsel in the governor’s office, in which he told Mapp and Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter that it is illegal for the government to pay for Potter’s housing.
“No government funds can be used to rent a residence” for the lieutenant governor, Henderson wrote. “Such rental would be in violation of the law.”
The governor overruled Henderson, saying Potter deserved government housing, and the Department of Property and Procurement signed a lease for a Mahogany Run condo for his use.
Misdirection and secrecy clouded the lease of a luxury villa for the governor.
Numerous times, Government House and the governor said that taxpayer funds were being used to pay the lease for a seven-bedroom, nine-bath villa for Mapp on the east end of St. Thomas.
But that wasn’t the truth.
The villa was paid for by the West Indian Co., where the governor’s chief of staff, Randy Knight, is the chairman of the board.
WICO, which owes the government millions, hoped to offset its debt by covering the $14,500-a-month expense. When public pressure rose over the housing deal, Mapp relented and said he would move out of the villa.
The resolution on Potter’s illegal housing is murky as well.
The condo lease was dated Feb. 27 to provide Potter with housing from April 1, 2015, to March 31, 2016. The $2,800-a-month lease was approved by Mapp on May 28.
The lieutenant governor said at a July 20 press conference that he personally would take over paying the rent for the Mahogany Run condo. But he also said he had not stayed a night in the unit, despite the fact that the executive branch had been paying the rent and had spent several thousand dollars on furnishing it.
Potter also was instrumental in the executive branch altering documents before releasing them in response to a public record request by The Daily News. Potter had taken the lead on gathering transition reports sought by the newspaper; however, comparing the copies Potter released with copies provided directly from government agencies showed that Potter’s versions had been heavily edited, manipulated and altered.
Mapp also demoted, then fired, an attorney tasked by Government House with handling public record requests, and she has filed suit.
Since then, Mapp has publicly said that there is no one in Government House tasked with responding to requests for records from the public.
The lack of a strong communications office in Government House hasn’t made it any easier for the public to know what the central government is doing.
Under Government House spokeswoman Kim Jones, often the answer to questions about the governor’s policies or procedures had been “I don’t know.” When Jones left her position to become a deputy Health commissioner, the new communication director, Nicole Bollentini, put the media on notice that she is not the person to ask.
In the meantime, the first year of the Mapp administration has been frittered away. There’s been lots of high living and fine dining, yet cameras bought to record police interaction with the public sit unused and teachers take to the streets to protest pay problems, deplorable working conditions and inadequate teaching supplies.
In the meantime, charges against former Gov. John deJongh Jr. that were trumpeted loudly by the attorney general are on the verge of being dropped. During his Senate confirmation, Walker cited the deJongh arrest as a positive step taken by the Justice Department.
Senators responded by asking him to suggest something that had actually occurred under his watch.
Editor’s note: Following Governor Kenneth Mapp’s State of the Territory speech in 2016 The Daily News sought readers’ input about the address, and a story from the feedback was published in place of an editorial that year.