Gov. Kenneth Mapp entered office a year ago vowing change, transparency and an economic plan to lead the U.S. Virgin Islands into a favorable future.

“Financially, we are not in a good place,” Mapp told the territory in his first State of the Territory address, Jan. 26, 2015. “In fact, our territory has never been in such a state in our history.”

