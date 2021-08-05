Five chefs battled it out at the Master Chefs of St. Thomas Throw Down II on Monday at The Tuck Shop in Bovoni Center on St. Thomas, with Chef Deven of 88 Bottles gaining the most votes for the win.
Monday’s competition featured Chef Carlos of Brix Wine, Chef Brady of Prime, Chef Matt of PlantTastic, Chef Deven of 88 Bottles and the Chef Life team of Chefs Baker and Albert, and the PlantTastic team. Most competitors offered two savory samplings and one dessert.
A grand finale is planned for Dec. 6, when the top three winners from each event — a total of six chefs — will compete for the Ultimate Master Chef Belt.