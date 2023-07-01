The University of the Virgin Islands is ensuring that future students know more about its programs long before they begin applying to post-secondary education institutions.
On Friday, scores of middle school students converged at the university’s Orville E. Keane campus on St. Thomas as part of its first Middle School Madness event, where children participating in summer programs were invited to tour the campus to learn what programs are available to them.
“They know that we’re here, but not in all what we provide in education,” Pamela Moolenaar-Wirsiy dean of Innovation and Student Success, told The Daily News shortly after an estimated 100 students were welcomed in an assembly-style meeting at the LaVerne E. Ragster Administration and Conference Center by President David Hall.
According to Moolenaar, who organized the outreach, the session was part of what she called, “the #futurebuccaneers series” or geared to children thinking about their futures just a little bit earlier than high school.
An information session — consisting of a brief history of the campus as well as the programs available — followed.
Once the presentation was completed, the older students set out on a funtime — as all that is part of the college experience.
Friday’s fun, however, came in the form of a scavenger hunt where they got to learn more about the campus, prior to taking separate safaris to explore the upper and lower campus, respectively. The younger ones stayed behind and took part in a discussion on the basics of higher education with Moolenaar-Wirsiy.
Hall noted that the Middle School Madness was a continuation of an educational process that started in the early days of his presidency.
“We hope to plant the seeds of knowledge and excitement, to revive the drive for education,” Hall told The Daily News, adding that showing the young students the options available and conducting campus tours, gets them excited.
“Ideally, all of them would grow up and come to UVI,” he said with a laugh, “but if they have an excitement and a drive for a higher education, then it’s a success.”
The participating students were able to enjoy the campus tours, visiting the library, different departments, and subsequently enjoying a complimentary lunch in the UVI cafeteria.
Julian Geyas, a future sixth-grader, said he hopes to grow up to become a doctor and baseball player, but there is an initial step.
“I want to help people,” he told The Daily News, “but I’m excited to get a good job and education.”
De’Miah Philip, another future sixth-grader, is excited to become a nurse and dancer.
“But college does scare me because I feel like I’ll have to pay my own bills,” she said, before being told about services like Financial Aid.
There was also future third-grader, Mekayla Matthias Cox, who wants to become a nurse.
“I think I enjoyed seeing the nursing buildings the most,” she said.
Selden Samuel, who will be a senior when classes resume in the fall, said the tour inspired him, noting “I enjoy Law and Order; it inspired me to become a lawyer.”
Ajahni Rhymer said she wants to go into business for accounting.
“My first year of high school, I took a business class and I’ve enjoyed it since,” said Rhymer, who will be a junior next school year.
Although plans may change as they get older, the students were able to enjoy a fun and interactive head start, looking into their dreams and their future.
“Children should expose themselves to as many professions and individuals as they can so that they may experience and evaluate what it is they’re passionate about,” Hall said.