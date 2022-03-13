ST. THOMAS — Hanging up his baseball cap for his hard hat, Jabari Blash has left the world of professional baseball and is taking a swing at the local business with Kobaz Enterprises.
The company offers, among other things, cargo transport, trailer hauling, excavation, and dump truck services. .
Blash, born and raised in the Virgin Islands and a graduate of Charlotte Amalie High School, has spent most of his time since 2010 traveling the U.S. mainland and parts of the world as a professional baseball player. In the major leagues, Blash has played for the San Diego Padres, Seattle Mariners and Anaheim Angels. Blash then spent two years with the Tohoku Rakuten Golden Eagles in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball.
In 2019, Blash had been in Japan for two years with a brand-new family, but with COVID-19 he would have been unable to take them with him. He decided it was a good time to return to home to invest in something he knows well.
“I was always preparing for life after baseball,” Blash said. “I knew that there was the age factor and you can get injured at any time, so the opportunity came and I knew this was the time and I felt comfortable and confident to stop what I was doing and chase opportunities here.”
Blash said he “had the capital to invest and I started Kobaz Enterprises because of my close proximity to heavy equipment and the opportunity to help take care of my family and do this together.”
The Blash family has a history in heavy equipment on the island. Blash’s father, Jay Blash, is a well-known excavator on St. Thomas and his late, older brother was a truck driver. His younger brother, Jamari Blash, who also played some professional baseball, decided to return to St. Thomas to join the company.
Kobaz Enterprises opened last March with one asset, adding more and more as time went on. The company now boasts a mini excavator for smaller landscaping jobs and a medium excavator that can handle a lot of heavy lifting. It will soon add a large excavator, and be able to handle any job, large or small. The company also has two tractor trucks for containers and fuel, and a dump truck that can accompany the excavators if there is a need for removal of debris. Kobaz can provide services for any sand, dirt, rocks, debris, trash or material removal job, large or small, and can load or unload containers from Tropical Shipping. The company also has four concrete trucks that will transport concrete for Universal Concrete, set to open next month.
“If you’re aware of what’s going on in the community, there’s all this construction that’s been going on for a few years, so I felt that’s an industry where we’d be able to not just make our money back, but prosper in the years to come, so that’s why we made a pretty big investment in equipment,” Blash said.
So far, business has been growing and will continue to grow as more delayed hurricane-related projects finally get started.
“My dad is a really good excavator known around the island, and so far, we’ve been blessed. He has a pretty good clientele base since he’s been doing this for years,” Blash said. “So far, we’ve been working with a lot of the private clientele, and we’re in the midst of getting all of our information online so we can start applying for contracts, because we are aware that there are a lot of construction projects coming up and a lot of demolition.”
At the moment, Kobaz has four employees, but as soon as Universal Cement opens, that number will increase. Blash is also in the middle of a deal that would expand the company considerably with a wider range of equipment and additional jobs.
Kobaz is currently parking the equipment in a space in Sub Base, but recently obtained a lease with the V.I. government to move into a new location this week just above the Water and Power Authority.
It’s far from baseball diamond, but Blash said he is making a successful go of it.
“It’s a really something that I’m enjoying — every difficulty and every new thing,” he said.
For more information, call 340-775-6222 or visit the Kobaz Enterprises Facebook and Instagram pages.