ST. THOMAS — The atmosphere was joyous and festive as the 25 graduates of the Montessori School and Peter Gruber International Academy took to the school’s stage to receive their diplomas Sunday.
The occasion marked the largest class in the school’s history.
The college preparatory school offers the International Baccalaureate program, a two-year course of study that, when completed, results in a globally recognized diploma. Despite two hurricanes and a pandemic, the entire Class of 2022 completed the difficult course.
One graduate will enter the U.S. Army and the other 24 will be attending college. Collectively, they were accepted to more than 100 colleges and universities and were offered more than $5 million in scholarships and financial aid.
It was the first school to return to in-person learning after the COVID-19 shutdown. There was a short period this year when the school offered a combination of in-person and online learning.
Valedictorian Mireille Boumedine was online during that time. What motivated her to put aside distractions was just remembering that “this was the work and knowing I had to complete it, even setting alarms and reminding myself I have to do this,” she said.
Boumedine will attend the University of Central Florida to study computer science. She is interested in cyber security and hopes to one day work for a company that provides security for the U.S. government.
“When I was young, I just loved the idea of fighting the bad guys,” she said before the ceremony. “When I got older, I learned I could do that with technology and so, now what I want to do is use technology to protect computers.”
Salutatorian Helen Ratchford will study biology at Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, with a concentration in ecology and evolutionary biology. Both of her parents are biologists at the University of the Virgin Islands, so she has always shared their perspective. She hopes to work out in the field rather than teach, perhaps as a wildlife rehabilitator or conservationist.
For her, the time spent learning online, which did not come easy, wasn’t the only problem stemming from COVID. Being unable to take the IB exams because of COVID was her biggest fear.
“It was like a bunch of juggling and hoping and praying,” she said. “I didn’t go to Carnival because I was afraid I might get COVID there, even though I really wanted to go because we haven’t had it for a while. I couldn’t risk getting it and not being able to take the exams. I’ve prepared my whole life for this.”
Keynote speaker Minda Harts had some words of advice for the Class of 2022. She is a workplace and equity consultant, a bestselling and award-winning author, a frequent guest on TV and a professor at NYU Wagner Graduate School of Public Service. She hosts a live weekly podcast called “Secure the Seat.”
In her speech, Harts laid out three ingredients for success. She urged the graduates to develop curiosity to overcome their fears, because sometimes fear gets in the way.
“You have to let your curiosity be larger than your fear or you’re never going to know what is truly possible for yourself,” Harts said.
Next, find your voice. “We all have a voice, she said. We just have to decide to use it.”
The last ingredient is the courage to use that voice.
“Ask yourself who is going to be the beneficiary of that courage? Your courage can and will affect lives,” she said. “You all have courage. It’s in your DNA. You just have to activate it.”