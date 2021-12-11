ST. THOMAS — My Brother’s Workshop celebrated the beginning of a new era Friday.
The nonprofit, which focuses on job training for at-risk and high-risk youth, held a groundbreaking ceremony on the site of its future campus, which will offer vocational training and an event venue among others.
The proposed main campus has a three-to-four-year timeline and will comprise three structures totaling 30,000 square feet on four acres of land just north of Home Depot. The new campus will eventually allow for more than 1,000 people per year to receive vocational training, mentoring, mental health counseling, tutoring, online high school diplomas, job placement services, anger management and parenting classes. The program can currently serve 100 to 150 students.
According to Executive Director Jenny Hawkes, the campus will also allow for more workforce development for V.I. youth and adults, through evening courses and vocational training and education. The community center will also provide a space for sports, art and music — opening up opportunities for the younger students through afterschool programs.
The campus will also have an amphitheater and banquet hall, giving MBW and the community additional venues for live events. An industrial kitchen will have the capacity to produce thousands of products and meals that will be sold and distributed throughout the island, and potentially be exported.
“The area will also increase MBW’s disaster response capability, as we responded to both storms and COVID,” Hawkes said. “Both of the vocational training facilities will have state-of-the-art equipment, helping our youth experience the latest technology trends and also providing mentoring through our staff and mental health counseling through our social workers.”
Phase 1 of the project will include the construction of the Stephenson Family Welcome Center, with banquet space, cafe, industrial kitchen, classrooms and offices. The Stephenson family, longtime residents and business owners in the territory and supporters of My Brother’s Workshop, have pledged to match all cash and in-kind donations, up to $1 million for Phase 1 of the project.
“When we think about the difference MBW makes and the difference in our youth, it is powerful,” Annie Stephenson Hostetler, spokesperson for Stephenson Family Entities, said. “It is a tidal wave of change that no one individual can do, but together, with this vision and this organization, it’s amazing what’s going to be accomplished.”
During brief remarks, Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. called the project “a beacon of light” to help at-risk youth find their way. He said that the V.I. government has already dedicated $1 million toward the project and is looking to dedicate $4 million more to make sure that “we not only start, but we finish in due time.”
“My Brother’s Workshop filled that gap between those students who are going to college and those students who are going to trade school, and the ones that were left behind that nobody thought about and getting them where they need to be,” Bryan said.
To donate to My Brother’s Workshop, or for more information, visit mybrothersworkshop.org.