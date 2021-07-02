ST. THOMAS — My Brother’s Workshop students already create many things — from benches to cupcakes — and soon they will be picking up their hammers to help build something that will impact thousands of Virgin Islands youth in the years to come: A campus the organization will call home.
“Our trainees will be part of that construction and that building, so it’ going to be really cool,” said My Brother’s Workshop board of directors President Ty Troutman on Thursday. “In combination with contractors and suppliers here on island, they are going to be engaging in the construction.”
The complex the trainees will be building has a planned capacity to serve more than 1,000 students and will include all of the group’s programs.
Last week, Troutman signed a contract on behalf of the group to purchase about four acres of land just north of Home Depot for the campus. And on Thursday, the non-profit organization that focuses on job training for “at-risk and high-risk young people” publicly announced the project and a million- dollar fundraising challenge.
The campus will go beyond the many youth development, mentoring, counseling, educational and job training programs that My Brother’s Workshop already offers.
“There’s going to be a venue there which will allow us to have outdoor concerts or other community events,” said Troutman of some of the new options the campus will give the group. “We’ll have event space there which will allow us to have community events and cater those events there with the trainees.”
“It gives us the ability to expand the lives that we touch,” Troutman said, explaining the organization is currently “limited, limited by the space we have. ... It limits the amount of instructors we have and having mentors to work with the kids.”
$1 million challenge
The project is getting a jump start from the Stephenson family, longtime residents and business owners in the territory and supporters of My Brother’s Workshop. The family has pledged to match all cash and in-kind donations made to the MBW Campus over the next year, up to $1 million.
“With generous donations such as this one from the Stephenson family, not only are we able to keep our doors open, but this validates the work of MBW as important and necessary, giving us added inspiration to continue,” said MBW Executive Director Jenny Hawkes. “Through donations, our private sector can be engaged in helping find solutions to issues and bring the community together.”
Timeline and new programs
The proposed main campus has a three-to-four year timeline and will be comprised of three structures totaling 30,000 square feet, eventually allowing for more than 1,000 people per year to receive vocational training, mentoring, mental health counseling, tutoring, online high school diplomas, job placement services, anger management and parenting classes and access to art, music, and sports, according to the release.
Once construction gets underway, the project will be completed in phases. Phase 1 will include the construction of the Stephenson Family Welcome Center — banquet space, cafe, industrial kitchen, classrooms and offices — which will house the culinary arts program, catering services, customer service training, online high school, anger management, offices and welcome center, classrooms and individual counseling. Additionally, a new retail experience program, family counseling and parenting classes/child care services will be added in that space.
A decision hasn’t yet been made about the future of the program’s current cafe and bakery on Wimmelshaft Gade in Charlotte Amalie, Troutman said.
“To date, $1 million has been raised by MBW sponsors, which is 25% of the goal for Phase 1,” according to Thursday’s statement. “With the announcement of the $1 million match by the Stephenson family, MBW will be able to begin construction on their main campus.”
The following phases will include construction of the new MBW Workshop and MBW Community Center.
Currently, My Brother’s Workshop occupies three St. Thomas locations totaling about 15,000 square feet. The release noted that by doubling the space, MBW will have the ability to become energy efficient with solar panels, offer more effective training, provide mental health resources including family counseling and individual counseling, classrooms for high school diplomas and continuing education, youth development, special needs training, free services to the community, resiliency and sustainability programs and increased disaster response capacity.
Disaster response became a large portion of the non-profit group’s program after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The larger space will allow for MBW to respond quickly and on a larger scale to disasters while keeping trainees engaged in the program.
With the additional programs, My Brother’s Workshop will have the ability to work with older populations in workforce development for individuals needing to change career paths after life altering events and also be able to work with clients who have special needs or disabilities to help obtain employment, according to the release.
Since 2003, the Stephenson family has been active champions and supporters of Virgin Islands community initiatives and charities that include Cancer Support VI, Jazz in the Park, the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands and their $2 million Help USVI Now! hurricane relief fund. Richard J. Stephenson is the founder and chairman of the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
To donate to My Brother’s Workshop, or for more information about the group, visit mybrothersworkshop.org. To learn about sponsorship opportunities, please contact MBW Communications Manager Chrystie Payne at cpayne@mybrothersworkshop.org.