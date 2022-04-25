ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands, once again, is home to a national mobile network.
T-Mobile USVI celebrated its official launch Wednesday at its location at Lockhart Mall.
Wency Baerga, senior manager of market sales for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, was on hand to introduce the only national mobile network in the territory.
“St. Thomas is getting its own big splash of magenta,” she said, referring to the company’s magenta and black colors. “We’re going to make it remarkable. We’re going to do it right. We’re going do it unforgettable and we’re going to make it a long, long, long time.”
According to Baerga, with T-Mobile, Virgin Islanders can travel to the states and have services at “speeds that no one has today.” Under the company’s Magenta Max plan, subscribers will have unlimited texting, unlimited premium data that can’t slow you down based on how much data you use, Netflix and more. Additionally, 40 GB of high-speed mobile hotspot is available to be able to hook in a computer or laptop anywhere and enjoy the benefits of downloading and streaming with their 5G network. They also have plans specifically designed for small businesses.
At T-Mobile, customers get thanked every week with exclusive offers and gifts just for being customers when using the T-Mobile Tuesdays app.
“We have a problem with speeds,” Baerga said. “Our competitors here are uploading and downloading from 6 MB [megabytes] to 5 MB. The speeds we are doing are over 10-times-plus that speed, so get ready. St. Thomas is getting on the boat for streaming videos and audio and maximizing the experience in your device.”
“We are extremely excited and ready to bring T-Mobile’s remarkable experience to everyone in this new market. We are here to stay, bringing a new era of connectivity for all,” Jorge Martel, vice president and general manager of T-Mobile, said in a statement. “T-Mobile is the only national wireless provider and offers a seamless experience between USVI and U.S.”
Baegas said T-Mobile’s main assets are its team and the V.I. facility, and they plan to invest heavily in both.
Community involvement is also going to be a priority for T-Mobile, with Baegas noting it’s dedicated to working to make healthier, more equitable and stronger communities, particularly with assistance through hurricanes and emergencies.
The company has doubled its sites in the last year and has already deployed 5G in 100 percent of the sites throughout the islands.
T-Mobile is also prepared to keep the network running in emergency situations with 100 percent of its sites equipped with batteries and power generators.
“All of us, my local team, everyone here is truly committed with our community. We want to connect our community of the Virgin Islands to the world,” said store manager Arlene Le Bron. “When you walk in our store, we want to make this your home for all your wireless needs.”
A T-Mobile launch was also held on St. Croix last week at their Peter’s Rest Shopping Center.