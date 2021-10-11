The Nevis Tourism Authority unveiled their new Nevis Tourism site — nevisisland.com — on Wednesday, combining panoramic imagery and easy-to-read information about what the Caribbean island has to offer.
“Our website is like our shopfront — an opportunity to communicate, inspire and engage with potential visitors to Nevis. The new layout combines a sleek design with rich content and updated photography, giving those who visit our website a true reflection of our destination and easily understandable details about our unique tourism offering,” said Jadine Yarde, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority.
“Visitors to the new website will experience optimized travel information about Nevis, including accommodations, attractions, restaurants and bars, island events and history and culture. The streamlined navigation will allow visitors to easily explore, search and plan their next trip to Nevis, based on their individual interests and desires.”
During the pandemic and the travel restrictions it incurred, the Nevis Tourism Authority took time to develop and improve the island’s tourism products and introduce some exciting new activities for the return of international travelers from October.
“After spending a lot of time and effort developing our offering over the past 18 months, communicating the updates to consumers via our website and social media channels is paramount to the return of tourism to the island,” said Yarde.
To encourage consumers to explore the new website, the Nevis Tourism Authority is hosting a Mango Mania competition and giving away a stay at Montpelier Plantation & Beach on Nevis for two people. To enter, visit the Nevis Tourism website, locate the Nevis mango icon on one of the website pages, click on the icon and complete the entry details on the competition page. The competition closes Nov. 5.