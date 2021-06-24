The time-honored tradition of mocko jumbie stilt dancers stands tall with a new stilt design by V.I. mocko jumbie Yisreal Petersen.
According to Petersen, a self-taught mocko jumbie, the tradition has slowly evolved in the Virgin Islands. John Magnus Farrell, the first major mocko jumbie performer from the 1940s through the 1960s, embodied the traditional mocko jumbie look, wearing a skirt, no shoes and a cone-style hat. Alvin “Alli” Paul continued the tradition with his group, the Original Moko Jumbies, from the 1960s until 2019, changing the stilt design by wearing shoes and long pants that covered the stilts and hid the feet.
For nearly 70 years, their outfits may have changed, but the stilts themselves did not. Their feet were placed on a flat piece attached to the outside of a single long piece of wood and the stilt was strapped in place.
“From the time coming up from the ’40s with the same stilts, our center was not centered,” explained Petersen, who was a member of the Original Moko Jumbies. “The feet were on the outside. We were standing in the middle, but the landing of the stilt to the ground was on the outside of your feet, so it always put a different throw with your balance inward.”
Besides being difficult to maintain balance, the stilts were awkward and difficult to travel with, and Petersen often had to pay extra for the oversized baggage when traveling to perform at parties, shows and other events in the states. Because they were made from one long piece of wood, they could not be broken down for easier travel.
Petersen knew there had to be a better way, and that way came to him in the middle of the night.
“These stilts came to me in a vision in the night, how to make these stilts. It was like 2 or 3 a.m. and I got up and started to draw what I saw in my head. I immediately went to Home Depot and purchased the lumber.”
With Petersen’s design, the foot is centered directly on top of the wood, similar to “walking on cans as a kid.” The result is better, more-centered balance. Three nuts and bolts secure the portion from the foot to the top of the stilt to the lower portion, so they can be broken down into smaller pieces for more convenient travel and reassembled for performance.
Petersen has been teaching up and coming mocko jumbies on Thursday afternoons at Gifft Hill School on St. John since April as an extension of his call to promote island culture. Before they are allowed to try to balance on the stilts, Petersen teaches them mocko jumbie history “so they can better represent the mocko jumbie and keep their own culture alive.” He plans to hold classes, which will be open to anyone of any age through the summer,
He made all the stilts for the students himself and he finds the new design makes it quicker and easier to learn.
“This is a step up,” said Petersen. “I have the kids performing and it doesn’t take them too long to learn. It’s quicker just because the way the stilts are. I have their shoes fastened on the stilts because I make sure they are positioned correctly when they stand on the stilts. After their feet are locked in, we don’t use straps anymore. Their shoes are directly on the stilts and the stilts are directly under their shoes, directly where they’re stepping.”
Petersen also opened a drive-in movie on St. John in Susannaberg. The outdoor venue, St. John’s Classic Outdoor Entertainment, is also used for cultural activities with organizations such as Gifft Hill School, the National Park, St. John Yacht Club and others, showing documentaries and holding family fun days “that can bring back the mocko jumbies and the culture.” A car and bike show and cultural fun day is planned for July 4.
For more information, call 340-244-8407.