Just like any new arrival to the British Virgin Islands, Governor-designate John Rankin is undergoing a required 14-day quarantine before he will be sworn in as the 15th governor of the British Virgin Islands.
Rankin arrived in the territory Thursday.
While 2020 was a challenging year, Rankin said he is looking forward to the opportunity to partner with the government and the people of the Virgin Islands, according to a government press release.
“The people of the Virgin Islands have shown great strength and spirit in meeting those challenges, and I promise to do all I can to support the building of further resilience against the risk of natural disasters. I look forward to contributing to life on the islands and to carrying out my responsibilities under the Constitution in the areas of external affairs, security and good governance in service to the people of the Virgin Islands,” Rankin said in a prepared statement.
Prior to joining the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Rankin practiced as a solicitor in Scotland and was a lecturer at the University of Aberdeen.
He has been honored as companion of the order of St. Michael and St. George and was most recently served as governor of Bermuda.