It may not be a traditional high school, and these graduates are anything but typical with vocational training in the morning and studying online in the afternoon to earn their high school credits.
Still, the seven graduates from My Brother’s Workshop are just as deserving of congratulations on a job well done — perhaps more so.
That was the case Saturday during their graduation ceremony held at the St. Thomas Reformed Church.
My Brother’s Workshop, founded in 2007, is a nonprofit organization offering mentoring, counseling, education, on-the-job training and job placement for at-risk and high-risk youth in the Virgin Islands. Since 2016, My Brother’s Workshop has graduated 45 students through the accredited Penn Foster High School online program.
All trainees at MBW must enroll in the Penn Foster program if they do not already have a high school diploma.
“We started this because we realized a lot of our trainees were coming into the program that didn’t have a high school diploma and that’s very important, having basic skills like being able to read, and having a high school diploma when it comes to finding a job or continuing their education, “said Chrystie Payne, in charge of communications and donor relations at MBW, before the ceremony.
Trainees spend the morning in vocational training at either the MBW Café and Bakery or at the workshop learning skills in areas such as carpentry, plumbing, electrical, masonry and marine repair. During the afternoon, they go to the MBW school location to attend the online high school courses.
Although seven graduated, three with honors, only four were able to attend the ceremony in person. The graduation was live streamed on the MBW Facebook page.
“My Brother’s Workshop gave me work experience and the opportunity to finish school. I am thankful for the opportunity they gave me, and I am now ready to start a new chapter of my life,” said Amon Re Smith in a statement.
Smith was a trainee in the MBW Café and Bakery. After close to a year and a half in the program, he is looking towards trade school, possibly to learn mechanics.
Compared to a regular high school, “it was much easier because it was at your own pace. I learned how to do different stuff like baking, cooking and catering, and learned how to interact with people,” he said before the ceremony.
“MBW taught me a lot,” said graduate Alan Sprauve in a statement. Sprauve also worked at the bakery under the direction of Julius “The Chef” Jackson. “I met new people and had new experiences. Although my journey was not smooth, I am happy for the lessons learned and the relationships I made and will always keep.”
“My time at MBW was a good experience,” said Akeem McIntosh in his statement. “I learned better social skills, how to work effectively and how to make pastries! MBW gave me an education, and I am very thankful for that.”
McIntosh explored all MBW had to offer in vocational training to see what sparked his interest by spending a week at a time in each section. His favorite part was dealing with customers at the bakery. He is planning on attending a marine camp this summer.
Graduate Tatyhane Colbert was also present for the ceremony. She began her first day of work at the MBW Café and Bakery on her 20th birthday, where she found her passion for the culinary arts.
“I would recommend this program to any student wishing to learn about the culinary and hospitality industry,” she said in her statement, “When I first started at MBW, I could not cook or bake, and now I am off to culinary school to pursue my culinary degree.”
This year’s keynote speaker was Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. She told the graduates to maximize on the opportunities they’ve been given and create others for themselves through education, whether it’s vocational training or through a traditional educational setting.
“Whatever you choose, you have been adequately prepared,” she said. “You have a village here at My Brother’s Workshop, and the Virgin Islands is your village to help you along the way.”