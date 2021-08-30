The Virgin Islands Architecture Center for Built Heritage and Crafts seeks to marry the past, present and future by preserving the territory’s heritage while teaching the islands’ youth skills they can use to build businesses of their own.
The nonprofit organization is preparing to develop an education hub in Christiansted, St. Croix, with a focus on building traditions of the Virgin Islands, Danish and African people. The center will train local, regional and international students and offer internships and career pathways that pay tribute to tradition while planning for current and future needs.
The concept of an architecture center that helps improve the community grew out of a plan submitted by Crucian architect Gerville Larsen in 2013 as part of an Economic Development Authority’s plan for Christiansted. In 2015, a partnership was formed with the Danish nonprofit Owners of Historic Houses Association to develop and build the center and trade school as part of the centennial celebration of the territory’s transfer.
“The project with Denmark and the U.S. Virgin Islands was called a Centennial Legacy Project, intending to develop a project on St. Thomas and one on St. Croix in historic abandoned properties or underutilized properties,” said center President Mary O’Reilly Dema. “The St. Thomas project was to develop a national museum at the former Jarvis School, the Virgin Islands Museum, Civic and Cultural Center. Its original purpose was as a Danish military hospital. The sister project on St. Croix was to develop the architecture center and trade school on the Old Barracks property on Hospital Street in Christiansted. These were both Danish colonial buildings.”
The St. Croix property consists of two buildings including a former police station, though prior to that, it was a high school. The other building served as the Labor Department.
In 2016, a group of Danish architecture students from the Aarhus University in Denmark completed measuring what is actually within the ruins, and then did a concept drawing of how a school would look and be developed. By 2018, the center was registered as a nonprofit organization and had formed a board and advisory council to take on the project.
Today, the center is in the long process of getting all of the paperwork and documentation in order and negotiating a 50-year lease with the Department of Property and Procurement, though hurricanes Irma and Maria, a change in administration and the pandemic have all slowed the process.
“It doesn’t happen overnight, but, hopefully, in 2022, that will be done,” said O’Reilly Dema, “and then, once we get to the point where we have stabilization with the buildings that are there, we’re looking at a five-year plan.”
Initial efforts will focus on fund-raising. To start, the Virgin Islands Architecture Center received a $290,000 Technical Assistance Program grant for curriculum development and strategic planning. A workshop is planned for the spring, with experts from the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, mainland U.S. and Denmark participating.
The center hopes to establish apprenticeship programs as the buildings are developed so students will learn on the job as they help build the campus. A trades program will train artisans in masonry, timber framing, woodworking, iron and metal work and other tasks.
“Workforce development is a big part of what we will be doing, and following through with assisting these artisans in developing their own businesses on island. We hope to renew and revive the trades, preserving the culture and heritage and the craftsmanship of the artisans of the enslaved and free persons, the ancestors that built our towns in the Virgin Islands, by preserving the built heritage,” O’Reilly Dema said. “There’s a disconnect from the knowledge of when they were built, how they were built and who built them. Our hope is also that this will help bring more awareness to the properties in town, so that individuals will start rehabbing their own properties in town to create housing.”
The center is also looking to offer evening classes for adult education and develop a two-year associate’s degree in architecture or training in architecture so students could then transfer to institutions in the U.S. or Puerto Rico and have exchange programs with schools in Denmark.
“We want to train and keep people on island and help the youth develop their own businesses and develop a craft that they can support themselves economically with,” said O’Reilly Dema. “These jobs are in demand and they can make a good living wage.”
In addition to spaces for instruction, public space will be available for events and there will also be an archival component in the three-story buildings to foster research.
“Aside from all that we’re doing, history is what Tourism is promoting,” said O’Reilly Dema. “The governor talks about our cultural history, so we need the artisans to do it.”
For more information, call 340-513-2081 or visit www.viacstx.com.
The center is an affiliate member of the National Alliance of Community Economic Development Associations and is in collaboration with Projects Linking Art, Community and Environment, a community development nonprofit.