Jeffrey Tyrone Majette Relatives and friends are advised of the passing of Jeffrey Tyrone Majette, who died Nov. 6, 2021, in Virginia.
Jeffrey was preceded in death by his grandmother, Elsa Kennings; and grandfather, James “Jimmy’ Parsons Sr.
He is survived by his mother, Edris Parsons; sister, Erinn Martin-Seay; daughter, Akilah Estrada-Majette; aunts, Muriel Sellers and Patricia “Treysha” Parsons; uncles, Albert, Patrick, James and Paul “Bagga” Parsons and Rev. Canon Julian M. Clarke; nieces, Egypt and Emery Seay; nephews, Ethan Seay; grandmother, Caroline “Bessie” Parsons; honorary brothers, Lynn Fredericks and Gregory “Jamma” Rhymer; great-aunts, Leona Escalera and Dr. Arthurlyn Thomas; great-uncles, Capt. Wendell Parsons (Tortola) and Alvin Brown; cousins, Jawara and Jahsheba Williams, Jahli Galloway, Ahmad, Patrick “Jamal,” Jahima, Janae, Jimmique, Jasmine and Jacqueline Parsons, Khiyana Parsons-Brown; Cecelia Walker and Marcus Clarke; special cousin, Oliver “Sonny Cow” Wilson; special friends, Brenda, Jenevieve, Jewell, Judy and Lindy Fredricks, Shannon Yearwood, Debra Turnbull, Dexter Moore, Rupert “Trooper” Walters and family; Wayne Hansen, Errol “Skeebo” Rodgers, Athniel “Chammy” Blyden, Carlton “Ital” Dowe, Charles “Sputty” and Louis “Lo Lo” Willis, Valentine “Capt.” Gumbs,” Jerome “Chopper” John, Renee Rhymer and Emery Rhymer, Alphonso “Ali” Hanley and Roy and Ureni Battiste.
He is also survived by members of 1969-1977 PAL Little and Pony baseball teams; Jesters baseball AA team; Wayne Aspinal Bears; PMP Garden Brothers basketball team; Rebels football team; CAHS Chickenhawks football and basketball teams; Charlotte Amalie High School Class of 1978; the Mahogany Estate’s past and present families; the Parsons, Turnbull, Fleming, Pilgrim and Smith (Carrot Bay BVI) families and many other friends and family too numerous to mention.
The first viewing is from 4 to 6 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
The second viewing is at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Wesley Methodist Church, with the homegoing ceremony and service to follow at 10 a.m.
Interment is at Eastern Cemetery.
Shirley F. Stagger VanBeverhoudt
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Shirley F. Stagger VanBeverhoudt on Nov. 13, 2021, on St. Thomas, at the age of 80.
Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Alberta E. Brown; father, Roy P. Stagger; husband, Roland VanBeverhoudt; daughter, Deborah Meade; and her brothers, Alvin and Lewis Stagger and Christian D. Brown.
She is survived by her sisters, Joycelyn Stagger, Sharon Edwards, Beatrice Christian, Dorothy Brown, Patricia McGee and Yevette Marcus; sister-in-law, Marinelle Stagger; brothers-in-law, Benjamin Edwards and Harold Christian; adopted grandson, Mackishawn Ford; nieces Chaunne Principaal, Cori Esprit, Jaqualyn Clarke, Cassandra Edwards, Darneyelle Washington, Jonet Whitney, Patricia, Monique and Doreen K. Marcus, Antasia J. and Krystina A. Brown, Desiree de Monye, Deja Christian; nephews Irvin and Michael Blake, Thomas R. Daley Jr., Earl Peter Stagger, Carlton D. McGee, Eugene Christian, Anthony Q. Brown; and a host of great nieces, nephews, cousins and friends too numerous to mention.
The first viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, at Turnbull’s Funeral home.
The second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 1, at St. Andrews Episcopal Church, with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Burial will be at Eastern Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Turnbull’s Funeral Home.
Harold Mohammed
The Mohammed family wishes to announce the passing of Harold Mohammed, who received his wings on Nov. 9, 2021, on St. Thomas, at the age of 83.
Harold was preceded in death by his first wife, Azena Mohammed; and sons, Hassib Mohammed (Susan), Munaf Mohammed and Asif Mohammed.
He is survived by his second wife, Sandra Mohammed; daughters, Narima Mohammed-Forney (Gregory), Shariba Mohammed-Henry (Junior), and Narissa Nesha Mohammed; granddaughters, Farrah Forney and Vanessa Mohammed; and grandsons, Jamaal Forney, Rajesh (Jamarrah) Henry, Rashaad Henry, Ishmael Henry, Shaheed Freeman, Rahiem Gregoire, and Sabian Mohammed; and three great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the first viewing from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Nov. 26, at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals.
The second viewing will take place at 9 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 27, at Virgin Islands Christian Ministries, with the service to follow at 10 a.m.
Arrangements are by Dan Hurley Home for Funerals and Cremation Center of St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix.
All COVID-19 protocols will be observed.
