Organizing your home is a deeply personal project for some, one that can seem impossible to accomplish on your own. That’s where someone such as Lita Daniel comes in. A professional organizer, Daniel brings her company Regain Your Space to the Virgin Islands, helping clients organize their home with compassion and patience.
Daniel is originally from St. Thomas but hasn’t lived in the territory for 42 years. She moved to Atlanta in 1979, where she stayed for 20 years, married in 1998 and moved to the Dallas, Texas area in 1999. She and her husband eventually moved to Belton, Texas where they stayed for 15 years. She worked in office management when she moved to Dallas, but at the same time, she started getting hooked on HGTV and organizing shows.
“I’ve always been an organized person, and when we moved to Belton in 2005, I was at the stage in life where I couldn’t see myself working another boring 8 to 5 job,” she said.
Daniel started researching professional organizing and came across Clear and Simple in Salt Lake City, Utah, a company that offers training in the skills and tools people need to become professional organizers. She enrolled in the program, while at the same time joining the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO). She is also a member of the Institute of Challenging Disorganization, which educates organizers and other professionals such as social workers, psychologists and therapists on how to deal with chronically disorganized clients.
Daniel has now been working as a professional organizer for the past 15 years, opening her company Regain Your Space in Belton. She loves her job, but it’s a lot more involved than what is seen on TV.
“I work a lot with chronically disorganized clients and those that have issues such as attention deficit disorder, OCD, hoarding behaviors or compulsive shopping. It’s a challenge to work with, so you have to have a lot of compassion because they’re not your average person. You can’t just go in there and just start cleaning things out. They need a lot of patience and compassion. You really have to listen to what they say and sometimes you have to refer them to therapy because what you’re doing for them is not going to work. You have to be sensitive. You have to be careful of the questions you ask and the way you talk. You don’t want them to be defensive or feel insulted. You need to relay the message that you’re here to help them, and the process can be really slow.”
The fact that we live in such an overabundant and wasteful society exacerbates the problem. With QVC and Amazon shopping online, people often buy items whether they need them or not, wanting the latest and greatest of everything, which can lead to thousands of dollars of credit card debt. Daniel sees this happening in every type of home and financial circumstance.
Though she is occasionally contacted by a friend or family member to do an intervention, it only works if the person is ready, willing and able, and that can sometimes take a very long time.
“Sometimes it takes years. They may have my contact information, but some people are embarrassed because maybe the situation at home is not the best,” Daniel said. “I tell them ‘I’m not here to judge you, I’m here to help you. There’s nothing that you can show me that I haven’t seen before. Nothing will shock me. I’ve seen it all and done it all.’”
Organizing a home takes a lot longer than TV leads us to believe. These shows go from a totally disorganized space to a fabulous place in 30 minutes, Daniel said, but they don’t show you what’s going on behind the scenes or how many people it took to complete the project or how long. The de-cluttering process, deciding on what they want to keep, donate or trash, can be a long and often emotional process. Daniel focuses on one area at a time to de-clutter, then organizes that space based on the individual person and what will work for them. She tries to repurpose as many items, such as shelving, as possible to save time and money.
Daniel and her husband moved back to St. Thomas in July to help take care of their elderly mothers. She obtained her license to open Regain Your Space in the Virgin Islands in November. She can take clients from St. Thomas and St. John, though she would have to charge clients on St. Croix extra for transportation.
For more information, visit the Regain Your Space Facebook page or visit www.regainyourspace.com.