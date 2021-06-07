The National Park Service has announced it is ready to release a report about environmental conditions at the Caneel Bay Resort on St. John.
Once the Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis draft report is released Thursday, a 30-day period will begin for public comment, according to a Park Service press release.
Area of focus
The report — initiated in February — included the collection, survey and inspection of soil and groundwater samples, buried waste and building materials, and an analysis conducted by an independent, accredited laboratory, according to the Park Service. “The resulting draft report covers the methodology, results and findings, alternatives to address any risks identified as unacceptable to human health or the environment and recommended cleanup actions.”
Previously, the Park Service has stated the evaluation is centered on three locations, including 1.7 acres near the wastewater treatment plant, 5.4 acres that encompass the engineering, maintenance, landscaping and fuel buildings and a half-acre debris landfill east of Honeymoon Beach.
Data collected during the assessment will be used to inform details of a future lease. The Park Service said removal actions will only be required if unacceptable contamination or associated risks are identified.
In December, the Park Service announced that Interior officials and EHI Acquisitions — an affiliate of resort owner CBI Acquisitions — agreed to reenter lease negotiations to reopen Caneel Bay. The resort has been shuttered since hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 and remains embroiled in a contentious fight over its restoration and future management. Since the resort operates under a Retained Use Estate (RUE), resort owners like CBI Acquisitions have operated the resort on park land for zero rent, under the assumption the property will transfer to park ownership in 2023 when the RUE expires.
Comment period
The public will have until July 9 to comment on the report and the Park Service will hold two virtual public meetings, including a Community Learning Session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for park officials to provide an overview of the findings, and a Listening Session at 5:30 p.m. June 24, when the public will have an opportunity to comment on the draft report.
For information on how to participate online, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/CaneelBayAssessment, or call 202-640-1187 and enter the conference ID 872 808 560#. In addition to providing commentary during the Listening Session, comments may also be submitted electronically through the project website.
Once the comment period ends, the Park Service will provide responses to significant comments and inform stakeholders of its decision.