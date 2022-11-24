The line wound through Emancipation Garden and up the steps of the gazebo Thursday in anticipation of the Penn-Scipio family’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.

Francine Penn-Scipio started the holiday custom of feeding anyone who needed a meal on Thanksgiving in 1994 with her husband Clarence Scipio. The next year, Hurricane Marilyn came through and the meal was postponed for three years, but Penn-Scipio resumed the meal in 1998 and has continued the tradition every year since.