The line wound through Emancipation Garden and up the steps of the gazebo Thursday in anticipation of the Penn-Scipio family’s annual Thanksgiving dinner.
Francine Penn-Scipio started the holiday custom of feeding anyone who needed a meal on Thanksgiving in 1994 with her husband Clarence Scipio. The next year, Hurricane Marilyn came through and the meal was postponed for three years, but Penn-Scipio resumed the meal in 1998 and has continued the tradition every year since.
“I had worked with homeless and mentally ill before, and on Fridays I used to give them a little meal. I wanted to do some outreach, so I decided on doing Thanksgiving,” she said. “I wish I could do it every day.”
With a core group of a dozen or so family members, plus friends and other volunteers, the grassroots meal was expected to serve at least 300 people, she estimated before the meal was served. No one goes hungry, and those in need, mixed with seniors, emergency workers, people working in the retail shops on Main Street and even a tourist or two get to enjoy a meal of turkey, ham, fish, vegetables, veggie lasagna, macaroni and cheese, rice, soups, kallaloo, desserts and more.
Besides the buffet in Emancipation Garden, the group will also deliver 50 meals, along with handmade cards from Ivanna Eudora Kean High School students — organized by Penn-Scipio’s granddaughter, Alliyah Dessout, to Ebenezer Gardens Senior Housing Facility.
The thanksgiving meal is a group effort, with Penn-Scipio cooking — as well as other family members and friends — along with donations from bakeries, Schneider Hospital, Victor’s New Hideout and others to help subsidize what Penn-Scipio saves up on her own throughout the year.
“Happy Thanksgiving,” she said as people got their plates. “We love you.”
She took time to praise other groups that have since picked up the mantle.
“I’m glad to see other places since my inception are doing this, too, and that’s a good thing, because everybody needs to be fed,” Penn-Scipio said.