Twenty-four hours after V.I. Police issued a news release seeking the public’s assistance in finding a missing man, the department issued a second statement about a body that was found and is believed to be him.
Jeffrey Coleman was reported missing around 6:27 p.m. on Friday, three days after he was last seen on June 20, near the Sapphire Beach Marina where he resides. Police, just before midnight Sunday, issued a second statement stating that at 7:25 p.m. on Saturday, the partially decomposed body of a male was discovered on the eastern side of Sapphire Beach Marina.