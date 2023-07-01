Police on St. Thomas said that a 54-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in connection with assault and firearm charges.
According to a news release, Joanne Rhymer was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, brandishing/exhibiting or using deadly weapons, and disturbance of the peace. Police were told by two victims that they became embroiled in a verbal altercation with Rhymer’s parent, their neighbor.
The victims said that shortly thereafter “Rhymer arrived at the scene, exited her vehicle, and pointed a firearm at them, while making death threats. Video surveillance supported the victims’ accounts.”
Bail for Rhymer was set at $50,000.
This case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers U.S.V.I. at 1 (800) 222-8774.