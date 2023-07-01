Joanne Rhymer

Police on St. Thomas said that a 54-year-old woman was arrested on Thursday in connection with assault and firearm charges.

According to a news release, Joanne Rhymer was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, brandishing/exhibiting or using deadly weapons, and disturbance of the peace. Police were told by two victims that they became embroiled in a verbal altercation with Rhymer’s parent, their neighbor.