While the number of Virgin Islanders getting vaccinated is slowing, the territory continues to make progress toward the goal of 50,000 vaccinations, according to Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr.
During Monday’s weekly Government House news briefing, Motta announced that 37,034 people have received at least one vaccination jab and 27,432 individuals have received both shots in the territory.
Six percent of those recipients are classified as non-residents, Motta said.
Data also shows that residents between the ages of 18 and 40 are being vaccinated at a far lower rate than the territory’s elderly. A trend that is reflected in COVID-19 infections in the territory with the same 18- to 40-year-old age group now being the hardest hit by the virus, Motta said.
Currently, there are 62 active cases in the territory — 18 on St. Croix, 42 on St. Thomas and two on St. John. Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas and Luis Hospital on St. Croix both report caring for one COVID patient. The territory’s positivity rate is 1.86% up from 1.11%.
“With increased vaccinations, we can get to zero,” Motta said.