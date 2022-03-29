Project Promise has received an Open Outdoors for Kids grant from the National Park Foundation. This grant will enable all St. Croix public school fourth-grade students the opportunity to visit and learn about the history of the Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve.
The three-point program, designed by Project Promise founder and Executive Director Resa O’Reilly, includes an introduction to the park conducted by a park ranger, a ranger led park tour and a post-experience visit conducted by a park ranger to review and reinforce what was learned.
“We are so excited to be offering our Open Outdoors for Kids Program in person this year. In an effort to accommodate everyone’s level of comfort, we’ve decided to offer several options of our Open Outdoors for Kids Program,” O’Reilly said.
All elements of the original program will be offered and presented in a hybrid format. This year, schools will have the opportunity to participate in-person, virtually or a combination of both.
Since 2011, NPF has engaged more than 1 million students in educational programs connecting them with national parks across the country.
“National parks are America’s largest classrooms,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth. “With parks, learning is fun, memorable and hands-on. Parks open kids’ eyes to the wonder and complexities of nature and history, and the National Park Foundation is committed to connecting as many kids as possible to parks through our Open Outdoors for Kids program.”
Project Promise is a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of at-risk youth on St. Croix by providing empowerment initiatives, cultural programs and family services. To learn more about Project Promise, visit www.projectpromisevi.com. For more information about the Salt River Bay Program, contact O’Reilly at 340-244-3242.