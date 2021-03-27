ST. THOMAS — The stage at Reichhold Center for the Arts, once a vibrant venue for local, national and international entertainment, now lies silent, gutted after the destruction wrought by hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017.
Reichhold Center reps hope to have the amphitheater functioning around October 2022, but in the meantime, the Reichhold team is concentrating their efforts on a number of projects within the Virgin Islands.
Although they took all the precautions they could to protect the center from the storms, the wind ripped through, destroying everything in its path.
“We think it was a tornado that blew through,” said Reichhold Director Denise Humphrey. “We had a 50-foot-wide, 24-foot-tall heavy metal door that just busted right through like a sail on a sailboat. It popped off the roof and landed in our covered section and just exposed the entire center.”
As part of the original design aesthetic, downspouts were contained within the building. When the roof went, the water went straight through and flooded the lower level, pouring out through light fixtures, electrical conduits, the sound system and the lighting system. All the offices were destroyed, and according to Humphrey, the lower level was essentially an indoor pool for two years because there was no way to drain the water.
“It was devastating. Everything was covered in mold of all colors, shapes and sizes, stalactites, stalagmites, spiders of mold, you name it,” she said. “The day I came down here, I cried. We were entering our 39th season, so you’re talking about 38 years of work that was done. The whole history of the theater was gone.”
After a thorough inspection by engineers, the bones of the structure were declared safe, so they are able to rebuild on top of what is left and take the opportunity to make some improvements.
Built in 1978, the Reichhold Center was an architectural triumph at the time. The three companies involved in the design were charged with using the natural surroundings to create an amphitheater that could capture the clear acoustic sound that was required, using all local materials and local workers.
Since the storm, the Reichhold team has been able to locate one of the original designers to discuss the roof and the type of properties that were built into so they can replicate them so the sound of the space remains the same.
“With modern technology, a lot of things have changed,” said Humphrey. “And to make it a lot easier to build a new roof, it no longer contains the concrete. We needed to be able to find another material that would be able to replicate what the concrete did, which was provide some sort of density within the roof that helps with the reflectivity of sound. When we do operas and classical music, we don’t have to mic the stage at all. The roof was also designed to repel sound, so when planes are landing or rain is falling, we don’t hear it in this space. It’s an amazing piece of architecture.”
The new roof is now completed and drainage has been incorporated outside the building. New seats will be installed and handicapped seating in both the covered and uncovered section will be added. A few more seats will be added to their previous 1,200 seat capacity. Every piece of lighting and sound equipment will have to be replaced.
Because of new digital technology, the center is being forced to enter the digital age and none of the old equipment is salvageable. The final tally is not complete, but Humphrey says the cost is “in the millions.”
“It will take some time, but I guarantee once it reopens, it will be a fantastic space once again,” she said. “Back in 1978, we were touted as the pinnacle venue, the epitome of all venues in the Caribbean region, and we will be back there again once we reopen.”
Most of the Reichhold staff had to be laid off. With the theater closed, Humphrey and a team of three temporary employees are using their skills to help produce events online for the university, such as the recent Afternoon on the Green. They have also been working behind the scenes for projects such as the Division of Cultural Education’s cultural pop-ups and helping the V.I. Council on the Arts create an artist registry which has been used to share information with artists and help those who have found it difficult to bounce back after the storms and now COVID.
Last year, the Reichhold team worked with the Virgin Islands Council on the Arts and Washington’s Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on Arts Across America, during which the Virgin Islands had the opportunity to be featured twice. The success of that project inspired them to launch the RCA Sessions, an online celebration of local artists.
The RCA Sessions concept had been on the back burner for years and was supposed to be launched in 2017. After the hurricanes, they were trying to figure out ways to help artists, but the registry didn’t exist yet.
The RCA Sessions will be hosted bi-monthly, attempting to capture the true essence of the artist and create an emotional connection, giving artists a chance to translate their art form to the virtual audience and generate an appreciation for what they do. The Reichhold staff hope to integrate visual art with the music as well, to offer something unique, not the typical concert presented on TV.
Humphrey feels local artists are often hidden in the background and wants to be able to create ways for these artists to move into the forefront.
“The Reichhold imports a lot of artists from all around the world, but we need to reach the point where we export V.I. artists. We’re hoping we can design shows and help raise the bar for artists so we can help catapult their careers beyond our shores,” Humphrey said.
For more information, visit www.uvi.edu/reichhold/.