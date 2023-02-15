History buffs will get a special treat this week with the visit from the replica of the Nao Trinidad, part of the Magellan expedition circumnavigating around the world from 1519 to 1522. The ship is scheduled to dock at Yacht Haven Grande Marina Thursday through Sunday. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Nao Victoria Foundation is a nonprofit entity specializing in promoting and spreading historical events by the construction of historical ships such as the Nao Victoria, El Galeón, the Nao Santa María and the Nao Trinidad that are sailed throughout the world’s ports. During the last year, the Nao Trinidad toured the U.S. East Coast and the Great Lakes and was in Puerto Rico until the end of January.
“Replicas like Nao Trinidad, which is set as a floating museum, allow the visitors to get a firsthand experience of the dimensions and conditions that the sailors and voyagers of the era of maritime discoveries had to endure, and gives them a sense of the risks taken throughout history in pursuit of knowledge, discovery and economic wealth,” said Ulises Custodio, director of International Tours for the Nao Victoria Foundation. “The fact that it is currently a ship that sails around the world using the same techniques as they did in the 16th century also allows the crew to share their experiences with the visitors, enhancing the experience of setting foot on board.”
The Nao Trinidad was the flagship leading a total of five ships from Seville, Spain, across the Atlantic, along the coast of South America, discovering the Strait of Magellan and crossing the Pacific Ocean for the first time in documented history. They reached the Mariana Islands, the Philippines and the Moluccas. After more than two years sailing, the Trinidad sprung a leak in its hull and was unable to make the return to Seville and sank in the South Pacific. The Nao Victoria was the only surviving ship in the fleet to complete the voyage.
The construction of the replica vessel took about 14 months with hundreds of artisans working on its construction. It was launched in March 2018.
The vessel weighs a total of 200 gross tons. Just as the original, the replica of the Trinidad has three masts and a bowsprit. The height of the main mast is almost 82 ft from the waterline.
Visitors this week can tour the four decks learn about the maneuvering and the rigging, and the crew is onboard to answer any questions and share adventures. An audio guide can be scanned to listen to the story of the ship.
Volunteers are welcome to join the crew for a period of time.
Tickets for the tours are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the dock or individuals can visit naotrinidad.org The website can also be used for information on volunteering.