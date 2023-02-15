Nao Trinidad

The replica of the Nao Trinidad will be docked at Yacht Haven Grande Marina on St. Thomas Thursday through Sunday and will be open for tours. It is a re-creation of the flagship for Magellan’s expedition in 1519.

 Photo by NAO VICTORIA FOUNDATION

History buffs will get a special treat this week with the visit from the replica of the Nao Trinidad, part of the Magellan expedition circumnavigating around the world from 1519 to 1522. The ship is scheduled to dock at Yacht Haven Grande Marina Thursday through Sunday. Visitors are welcome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Nao Victoria Foundation is a nonprofit entity specializing in promoting and spreading historical events by the construction of historical ships such as the Nao Victoria, El Galeón, the Nao Santa María and the Nao Trinidad that are sailed throughout the world’s ports. During the last year, the Nao Trinidad toured the U.S. East Coast and the Great Lakes and was in Puerto Rico until the end of January.