The Virgin Islands Police Department announced the death of a 25-year-old St. Croix man on Friday and said he appeared to have died by suicide in Estate St. George on Wednesday.

The death is at least the third such tragedy to happen in the territory in recent months, all on St. Croix. In April, police found the body of a 33-year-old man in Christiansted. Just days earlier, a 19-year-old woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.