The Virgin Islands Police Department announced the death of a 25-year-old St. Croix man on Friday and said he appeared to have died by suicide in Estate St. George on Wednesday.
The death is at least the third such tragedy to happen in the territory in recent months, all on St. Croix. In April, police found the body of a 33-year-old man in Christiansted. Just days earlier, a 19-year-old woman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said instances of suicide in the territory is usually rare and described the recent uptick as “scary.” Virgin Islanders can support one another — and particularly those experiencing mental health-related distress — by being open about the issues they’re facing and talking to one another.
“I think if we began with that conversation, it would be good,” she said. For those experiencing a mental health crisis or who are having thoughts of suicide, there are a number of local and national resources available to offer help.
Anyone can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or 1-800-273-8255 for support.
Virgin Islanders can also contact the Health Department’s Behavioral Health Division by phone or in-person from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
On St. Croix, their office is located next to the Disabilities Library at Golden Rock and can be reached by calling 340-712-0096. The St. Thomas office is in Barbel Plaza and its call in number is 340-774-6400. St. John’s office is located at the Morris De Castro Clinic and can be reached by calling 340-776-6400.
“We are here. We’re ready to talk, we’re ready to listen,” Encarnacion said.
Health Department officials advised anyone seeking assistance after 5 p.m. or during the weekend to call 9-8-8. That hotline is staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
All calls to the Behavioral Health Division or to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are confidential.