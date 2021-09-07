From seaman recruit to the first African-American director for the Armed Services Blood Program, Roland Fahie has certainly earned his way up the naval ranks. He has retired after 41 years serving in the U.S. Navy.
The St. Thomian grew up in Savan and graduated from Charlotte Amalie High School. His mother, who dropped out of school to take care of her children, always pushed him to get a college education. As he entered his senior year, his mother revealed she wanted to become a secretary but without a high school diploma, that option was closed to her. With his support, she went to night school and they graduated together in 1979.
Fahie realized that his mother, who was caring for seven children on her own, could not afford to send him to college, so he joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 because they offered the opportunity of furthering his education.
As a seaman recruit, he trained in a 12-week program at a Navy Hospital Corps school because he wanted to do something in the medical field. His first assignment was at Roosevelt Roads in Puerto Rico and he worked up the ranks to become a hospital corpsman chief petty officer.
“I called my mom and said I just about ready to finish my first enlistment and she asked how school was going and had I gotten my degree yet. I couldn’t go back home and not have a degree, so guess what? I’ve got to go to school,” Fahie said.
Fahie reenlisted, serving first at Andrews Air Force Base and then the Charleston Naval Hospital, going to school at night and receiving an associate’s degree.
But he wasn’t done with his education, and with the help of a Navy scholarship he’d become the first in his family to attend college, earning a degree in medical technology from the University of Rhode Island and a direct commission as an officer.
While he would earn two master’s degrees and a Ph.D., his success wasn’t just in the classroom. In the Navy, he climbed the ranks to become a captain and a leader in his field.
According to Fahie, he was the first African-American in his field in the Navy and the first African-American director of the Navy’s Blood Program. He was also the first African-American director for the Armed Services Blood Program, responsible for the entire Department of Defense, including all 56 transfusion services and blood donor centers, for policies and for making sure blood was safe.
“I was actually a pioneer in transfusion medicine for the Department of Defense for what is called a frozen blood program,” said Fahie. “If you donated blood, we could take your red blood cells or plasma and actually store them for 10 years. When we thawed it, the blood was only good for 24 hours, and so that was very difficult if I had to put blood on a ship that is out in the middle of the Pacific. What I did with some other colleagues was be able to work with Dr. [C. Robert] Valeri, who I consider the father of frozen blood, in extending that from 24 hours to 14 days.”
Fahie was also key in the Defense Department reaching out around the world. He and his team would travel to Laos, Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, Ethiopia and others countries to “make blood ecology safer.”
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Fahie was responsible for implementing COVID testing for military personnel and civilian personnel and federal workers at all the bases in Europe and Africa, as well as any ship that came into the area.
“I had the opportunities to do a lot of different things and create a lot of different policies within the Department of Defense when it comes to blood banking and transfusion medicine. I’m one of the leading experts. I am one of the individuals that helped write the standard for transfusion medicine. I’ve also been able to write policy for how we transfuse blood in the field, and the group that I led actually developed a kit for what is called a walking blood donor program. If we ran out of blood in the field and we had to collect it from individuals, we can collect it, test it and also transfuse it with one kit, a huge accomplishment that makes it safer and quicker.”
While now retired, Fahie only intends to take a year off and will continue consulting for the American Association of Blood Banks and other organizations. He plans to settle in Maryland.
“The advertisement ‘It’s not a job, it’s an adventure’ caught my attention, and the Navy really has been a great adventure to me,” Fahie said. “I got my entire education through the Navy and I’ve been all over the world. The Navy is what you make it. The Navy gave me a whole lot of experience, a whole lot of training and gave me the opportunity to do a lot of different things in a lot of different countries.”