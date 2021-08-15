Virgin Islanders know that tropical storms and hurricanes equal power outages, but to lose power a day in advance isn’t normal.
Ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Grace on Sunday, all V.I. Water and Power Authority customers on St. Thomas and St. John experienced repeated outages as a combination of generator failures and a subsequent shortfall of generating capacity at the Randolph Harley Power Plant plagued the district over the weekend.
On Saturday morning, all St. Thomas generating units tripped offline simultaneously, resulting in the first districtwide power failure, according to a statement released by V.I. Water and Power Authority Director of Corporate Communications Jean Greaux Jr. Over the next several hours, plant personnel worked to restore service by bringing additional units online.
“The restoration process was hampered by the fact that biggest generator, Unit No. 23, tripped and could not be immediately restored due to repairs that were required and the fact that Unit No. 15 had been sidelined since an earlier outage this past week,” explained Interim Executive Director and CEO Noel Hodge.
The situation was helped somewhat as major customers voluntarily dropped off the grid, Greaux said.
“That gives us a little more wiggle room at the power plant. We have had instances over the last two days where the large customers are on standby generators. Tutu Park Mall, Yacht Haven Grand, the Westin on St. John — from time to time we ask and they generally cooperate if we need the extra capacity in times of shortages that we have had,” he said.
Major customers voluntarily running generators wasn’t quite enough Saturday and the utility was forced to implement a rotating power schedule where feeders were taken offline in one-hour intervals to lower demand on the plant.
The plan worked Saturday, but less than an hour into Sunday the situation got worse. At 12:20 a.m., unable to meet demand, a unit at the plant tripped offline, which cascaded into another districtwide outage. Due to the equipment limitations, restoration of service took until 5:50 a.m., according to the prepared statement.
Once power was restored Sunday morning, it became a race at the WAPA plant to restore an additional unit before demand climbs above 49 megawatts, Greaux said early Sunday evening.
Unit 23, which was having issues with high temperature spreads in its fuel nozzles and failures on the direct-current system, was operational again late Sunday night, Greaux said. And, repairs to Unit 15’s lube-oil pump are expected to be completed today.
“Until those repairs are completed, we run the risk that any upset at the power plant may result in a major outage to customers in the St. Thomas-St. John district,” Hodge said.
Tropical Storm Grace
According to Greaux, Tropical Storm Grace caused only minor and isolated outages.
While a gust of 39 mph was reported by the National Weather Service at Buck Island, off St. Thomas, Greaux said the utility had no wind issues.
“We generally don’t deploy a bucket truck if wind in excess of 30 mph,” Greaux said.
“Hurricane preparedness at WAPA is year round. We don’t simply focus on June 1. We don’t look at Nov. 30 as a cutoff of preparations. We continue to look at a holistic standpoint all the aspects that our hurricane preparedness and response,” Greaux said.