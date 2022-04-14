Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory confirmed that a preliminary probe into sexual harassment allegations against a colleague is underway, and provided details as to what would lead to a subsequent formal process.
The information comes after The Daily News and other media sought confirmation following circulated reports about the allegation against At-large Sen. Steven Payne Sr.
“The Office of the Senate President has received numerous inquiries from the media, and it is important that the process be explained to the public,” Frett-Gregory said in the prepared statement.
The Legislature, she said, has an existing sexual harassment policy and an investigation process that is confidential to protect the complainant, the accused, and all witnesses involved.
According to the statement, when the alleged harasser is a senator, a specific process culminates with a meeting, and if warranted, action from an ethics committee.
Whoever is Senate president would elect a member of the Legislature to sit down with the executive director and the accused senator to hear the response to the claims made against the individual. Frett-Gregory said she selected Senate Vice President Novelle Francis Jr. to head the initial probe of the allegations against Payne.
In the meeting, the accused senator would have the opportunity to present any defense against the charge, and if applicable, call upon any witnesses who can substantiate the alleged harasser’s denial and response, according to Frett-Gregory’s statement.
Any alleged offender would be required to submit a written response to the complaint made against them within five business days after receipt of a copy of the complaint, and the release states if by the eighth business day the accused has not submitted a written response, the accused will be considered to have declined the opportunity to respond.
Should there be a failure to respond, Frett-Gregory said the investigation will continue “despite the failure of the offender to respond,” and “the alleged offender’s failure or refusal to respond shall be so noted in the investigative report.”
If in an investigation the “preponderance of evidence suggest that the alleged harassment has occurred,” Rule 810 of the 34 Legislature requires the Committee on Ethical Conduct to be informed, she wrote.
The committee would be responsible for further action.
Frett-Gregory also noted that for the best interest of all parties involved in the process, strict confidentiality is required to safeguard the privacy, security, and reputation of all involved.
“There will be no further public comment on this matter from the Office of the Senate President until the appropriate time to maintain the integrity of the process and the institution,” Frett-Gregory said in the prepared statement.
This is not the first time a senator has faced accusations of sexual harassment.
The Legislature paid a financial settlement to two women who accused former Senate President Usie Richards of sexual harassment in a civil lawsuit against him and the Legislature.
The Legislature has never disclosed the amount of the settlement paid to Richards’ accusers, and has refused to make public the amount of taxpayer money spent on legal representation throughout the case, which was eventually settled in 2009, according to District Court records.
He was re-elected to subsequent terms after facing accusations that he made unwanted sexual advances toward Legislature employees in his freshman term in the 25th Legislature.
At a committee hearing in 2016, Richards appeared as a nominee to the Casino Control Commission, and faced questioning from senators about the sexual harassment accusations.
Richards said he believed other senators conspired to discredit him because he was becoming politically powerful, and he emphasized that he has never been charged with a crime or had a civil court make a determination of wrongdoing.
“What I think is important for all of us to note is that no one has been proven guilty and there has been no trial, and there was a settlement, and that settlement is not indicative of anyone taking responsibility or being found guilty of anything,” former Sen. Nereida Rivera-O’Reilly said at the time.
Richards said during the hearing he believes the women who accused him owe him an apology, but he feels bad for the position they were placed in by their superiors.
Senators ultimately confirmed Richards to the Casino Control Commission, and he currently serves as vice chairman.
If an ethics committee is formed to investigate, as occurred last year for a probe involving Sen. Marvin Blyden violating COVID-19 quarantine, it would mark the second time for the 34th Legislature.
The case began when Blyden tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 14, and was ordered to quarantine until Sept. 25. Instead, Blyden went to a concert at Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas on Sept. 18 “without clearance from the Department of Health, where there were approximately 70 persons in attendance,” according to the statement by a special ethics committee of the V.I. Legislature.
The ethics committee, led by Sen. Milton Potter, voted in December to sanction Blyden for violating standards of ethical conduct. He was suspended for 160 working hours, and removed from his position as Majority Leader.
“I have not contested those charges and made it clear from the beginning that I understand that there are consequences for my bad judgment and failure to set the proper example,” Blyden said at the time. “However, I cannot be silent in the face of falsehood, and the charge that I violated the oath of office is simply a falsehood.”
Blyden is still awaiting trial for the criminal charge of “exposure in a public place while infected with contagious disease.” If convicted, he would face a possible $200 fine and up to a year in prison.
At a hearing on March 29, Assistant V.I. Attorney General John Barraco said the government had offered Blyden a plea deal, and Blyden’s defense attorney Dwayne Henry responded with a counteroffer, according to a record of proceedings filed by a V.I. Superior Court clerk.
Judge Kathleen Mackay set a final pretrial conference for April 26, and said if Blyden wants to enter a guilty plea before that date, she will schedule a hearing. If the parties cannot agree on a plea deal, jury selection will proceed on May 2, according to the record of proceedings.