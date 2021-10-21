On Tuesday, the Senate’s Finance Committee sought to make sure visitors to the territory’s private vacation rentals are contributing to the government’s finances.
Meeting at the Frits Lawaetz Conference Room on St. Croix, senators discussed an act that aims to collect hotel room tax on all travel organizations that offer sleeping accommodations in the Virgin Islands.
Online hosting platforms such as VRBO and HomeAway currently do not collect and remit the 12.5% Hotel Room Tax required for short-term accommodations in the territory, but leave complying with the law up to the individual property owners.
“These online marketplaces are not within the jurisdiction of the Virgin Islands, and may not be willing to expand their services to collect and remit these hotel occupancy taxes,” said Internal Revenue Bureau Director Joel Lee.
In 2017, Airbnb was the first of these platforms to enter an agreement with the V.I. government to collect these taxes and remit them to the Internal Revenue Bureau.
According to the Economic Research Bureau, in 2019 Airbnb hotel room occupancy tax collections were $2,647,431, a 94.9% gain from 2018.
“If the number of Airbnb rentals in the USVI is any indication, the territory will likely receive more revenue through HomeAway and VRBO as well,” said Division of Economic Research Director Allison DeGazon.
USVI Hotel and Tourism Association President Lisa Hamilton noted that the terminology in the legislation needed to be clarified to avoid negatively impacting wholesalers, such as Expedia and HotelBeds.com.
“We strongly recommend that the proposed legislation be revised to read ‘shared economy accommodations’ rather than ‘travel organizations’ so it properly targets the companies that are evading collection and payment of the hotel tax,” Hamilton said.
The bill will be forward to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration.
“We are sending a message to all of these platforms that the Virgin Islands is serious about collecting these taxes, and it’s only fair to equalize the playing field,” Sen. Kurt Vialet said.