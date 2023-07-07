Government agencies are struggling to fill vacancies amid competition from the private sector.
During a daylong Committee on Budget, Appropriations and Finance meeting on Thursday, members of the 35th Legislature heard testimony from the Internal Revenue Bureau, Economic Development Authority, Labor Department and Virgin Islands Legal Services. Many testifiers spoke about the difficulty of attracting qualified employees at the salary levels offered.
Internal Revenue Director Joel Lee said the bureau has 33 vacancies. In the past fiscal year, BIR hired two new employees, while eight more resigned and six retired.
“We seem to be a training ground of sorts for newly-graduated, up-and-coming accountants,” he said. After those employees gain professional experience within the government agency, they often leave to pursue more lucrative opportunities in the private sector. “And quite frankly, the private industry way surpasses the government rates. It is what it is.”
The Internal Revenue Bureau proposed a budget of $13,818,313 for the 2024 fiscal year, a six percent decrease from the previous year.
Testifiers from the Economic Development Authority expressed similar problems, despite offering considerably higher pay for certain positions. Chief Executive Officer Wayne Biggs said the authority had also lost employees to other agencies, which have been able to pay higher salaries through federal grants.
“If we had more money, I would love to be able to pay our employees at a level that we can keep them, and maintain them,” he said, adding that a compensation study planned for the next fiscal year may help. “We want to make sure that we’re paying people well, and that we’re able to keep the people that we’ve trained in special areas — we don’t want to train them and have them move over to somebody else because they’re able to find better salaries elsewhere.
Committee members also questioned EDA testifiers on the progress of the V.I. Slice Moderate Income Homeownership Program, which provides gap financing to residents seeking to buy or build their first home in the territory. To date, the program has assisted one Virgin Islander in securing a mortgage, and three more applicants are in the pipeline.
Senate President and Committee Vice Chair Novelle Francis Jr. said he was not pleased with the program’s progress.
“I thought that we would have seen this further ahead,” he said before lamenting the exodus of middle-class and young residents of the territory who move abroad due to the prohibitive cost of housing in the territory.
“Because those are our children,” he said. “Those are the people that we depend on to be able to, again, transcend — be home as we age out, to be here here to support us, and we’re not seeing that.”
The Economic Development Authority requested a $6,613,000 budget for the next fiscal year.
The Labor Department, which has 21 new or vacant positions, requested a $12,729,388 budget appropriated from the General Fund for the next fiscal year.
Legal Services of the Virgin Islands testified in support of a $2,007,700 budget. Legal Services Executive Director Shelby King-Gaddy told committee members that the agency began the 2023 fiscal year attempting to fill three attorney positions. Two have since been filled, and an additional two employees are needed to support the attorneys.