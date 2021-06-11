Local author Michael L. Charles will be at The Pelican Shop on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. for the signing of his book “Son of Irony,” a retelling the story of the trial of Arthor Hodge in 1811, blending poetry and elements of Virgin Islands life to illustrate the impressions of his characters.
In this book, he displays the propensity of people living within a peculiar social setting by streaming consciousness. Hodge, a member of His Majesty’s council (plantation owner), of the Virgin Islands, was hanged at the gallows on Tortola for allegedly murdering his man slave named Prosper. He was also responsible for the death of two other slaves.