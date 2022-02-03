In celebration of 32 years of service on St. Thomas and St. John, members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Sigma Theta Omega Chapter will be wearing red today to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease.
Founded in 1908, the organization counts nearly 300,000 college-trained women around the world among its members who have taken on the charge of “service to all mankind.”
The chapter works to make a difference addressing target areas such as women’s health and wellness, economic legacy, education, the arts and global impact, and has awarded almost $100,000 to high school seniors.
“We will continue to carry out the mission of our great sisterhood for many years to come,” said chapter President Julice Holder.
In line with its mission, the chapter is celebrating “Pink Goes Red’ Impact Day today, during which sorority members worldwide will wear red to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease and the importance of maintaining a healthy heart as it pertains to cardiovascular diseases, hypertension, and high cholesterol.