Macy’s in Atlanta, Ga., has invited Ramone Reid-Ventura of Cultured Naturals Body Care on St. Croix to participate in a pop-up sale through the weekend — as well her two daughters, Gracie, 4, and Juliett, almost 5, with a pop-up of their own, featuring their Juju & Cece’s Lemonades & Treats.
The family will sell the products from both companies at the store just in time to celebrate Juneteenth and Father’s Day.
Cultured Naturals specializes in all-natural skin, hair and body products developed by Reid-Ventura. Juju & Cece’s is a legitimate, licensed business, with drinks sold in food stores and other locations. The idea for the lemonade business came from Gracie, then only 3, while picking fruit to make their own fruit juices.
“We’re taking an everyday thing we do and turning it into a business as a college fund for the girls,” said Reid Ventura when the products launched in the fall of 2020.
Reid-Ventura participated in a trade show in April in Atlanta, where Macy’s took notice of her and invited her to bring Cultured Naturals back for a pop-up shop in their store in May.
“The girls were there to hand out samples, being as cute as can be, and you just never know who’s watching. They have a program where they pick businesses that they want to benefit from their traffic and get exposure and make money in Macy’s,” said Reid-Ventura.
She was contacted again to do another pop-up in June and was asked if her daughters could come to do their own pop-up with their lemonade brand.
Because Father’s Day and Juneteenth fall on the same day this year, Macy’s Atlanta is doing a combined event to celebrate, and Reid-Ventura and her girls will have their own space to sell their wares as the only pop-up in the store.
“They do facilitate other business, but this time around, they chose us,” Reid-Ventura said. “They wanted us to really win, and it’s perfect because they don’t charge us to be there. They just want us to benefit from their traffic and get the exposure. It’s really such a fantastic opportunity.”