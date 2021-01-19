Performers have been particularly hard hit during the pandemic, with most paying gigs drying up. This reality was no different for St. Croix’s Julia Coral De Lucia.
Creator of CoralFire, a troupe of fire entertainers on St. Croix, De Lucia decided to take her love of fire dancing, burlesque and cabaret to the internet with Velvet Revue, a new website offering more than 70 professional performers from around the world a chance to continue performing and make at least a partial living doing it.
De Lucia, who grew up on the boardwalks of the New Jersey shore, moved to St. Croix nine years ago and only started dancing at the age of 25 as a fun way to lose weight. With no formal dance training, De Lucia added hula hoops and circus-style performing and eventually fire to her routine. Ultimately, she created CoralFire Entertainment, providing fire shows throughout St. Croix.
For the last five years, her troupe has had a core of two to eight performers at any time, and has averaged 200 performances each year. And, although CoralFire was successful enough for De Lucia to be a full-time performer, her first love is burlesque.
“The first thing I was interested in was burlesque, even though it was the last thing that I did,” said De Lucia. “That’s just from worrying about what people will think and how family would react. After I got to be a little older, I started not to care about those things, so eventually I got into burlesque.”
De Lucia started performing late-night go-go shows with DJs, and slowly added a bit of striptease, but not total nudity, to both her go-go shows and fire performances — when appropriate to ease the community into getting used to seeing her perform in that way.
The beauty of burlesque, she says, is its accepting nature. There are no age or gender limitations. People enjoy seeing glamorous and beautiful dancers, but they also like to see normal people just having a good time, people not traditionally described as beautiful, but still managing to be very graceful in the body that they have.
“I think it’s quite a celebratory activity for both the audience and the performer,” she said. “I think that when you are celebrating such a liberated thing, and the feelings that go with it for all participants, on stage and in the audience, you can’t help but be accepting, because you’re in a really positive space. It’s very much about energy versus perfection.”
With the pandemic putting them out of work, De Lucia and her team needed a plan. At the beginning of the pandemic, she came up with ideas for some online shows, possible collaborations and podcasts. As the COVID-19 weeks turned into months, the troupe revisited this list and eventually decided it could all be encompassed in one website, Velvet Revue, to not only help themselves, but help other performers around the world that are being affected by the crisis as well.
Velvet Revue includes close to 75 performers and more than 200 weekly burlesque and variety shows, live streamed events and podcasts featuring burlesque performers, drag queens, aerialists, pole dancers, contortionists, fire dancers and other circus-style entertainers.
Velvet Revue offers its resources, tools and platform to performers at no cost. And, when performers encourage their audiences to sign up with an affiliate code, they receive half of their fans $11.99 monthly payments.
Hosted by De Lucia’s burlesque persona Violet de Beauvoir and Selene le Divine, from a home studio on St. Croix, a weekly variety shows feature either live streamed performances or debut videos.
Podcasts, which are free, are released each Tuesday and game-based online events — the first of which is Burlesque Battleship — are planned.
How is a game of online Battleship burlesque? Each time Team Violet or Team Selene loses a ship, that team’s performer has to remove a piece of clothing burlesque-style — while a theatrical striptease and a non-nude event, not entertainment for all.
“When I reached out early on to other members of the burlesque community in different areas of the country, they all said nothing like this platform exists,” De Lucia said. “There has been a lot of great support and so many performers are really enthusiastic about it and quite grateful. Even though we just started in November, Velvet Revue was nominated for an award for being an influential member of the burlesque industry, so we at least got enough attention to be nominated.”
For more information, visit www.velvetrevue.com. For more information about CoralFire in the Virgin Islands, email booking@coralfire.vi.