The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the territory continued to gain speed Wednesday with St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas all setting single-day records for new infections, according to the V.I. Health Department.
A COVID-19 Response Report released Wednesday, shows 22 new cases territorywide with 13 new cases on St. Croix, seven on St. Thomas and two on St. John, bringing the total number of cases reported on each island to 84 on St. Croix, 54 on St. Thomas and six on St. John.
As of Wednesday, no cases had yet been reported on Water Island.
More than 3,600 people have been tested in the territory for COVID-19, according to the report.
Nearly half, 49 percent, of individuals have told V.I. health officials that they have a cough or fever in excess of 100.4 degrees, and 22 percent have reported they were short of breath.
According to the report, 59 COVID-19 cases are believed to have been contracted through close contact with another infected individual, 30 through community transmission and 39 through travel. The department is continuing to investigate where 16 individuals contracted the virus.
Six deaths have been blamed on COVID-19 in the territory and 57 cases are currently considered active.