From fashion model to furniture designer Boa’s career has been a series of “happy accidents.” Those happy accidents have recently landed this native of St. John in the pages of Architectural Digest, the New York Times, and Furniture and Cabinet Making magazine this past month for her custom green furniture designs.

Boa, who grew up on St. John as Bernadine Osborne-Aranha, abbreviates her name to just her initials, dropping the last name to honor her ancestors whose last names were lost during the trans-Atlantic slave passage.