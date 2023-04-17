From fashion model to furniture designer Boa’s career has been a series of “happy accidents.” Those happy accidents have recently landed this native of St. John in the pages of Architectural Digest, the New York Times, and Furniture and Cabinet Making magazine this past month for her custom green furniture designs.
Boa, who grew up on St. John as Bernadine Osborne-Aranha, abbreviates her name to just her initials, dropping the last name to honor her ancestors whose last names were lost during the trans-Atlantic slave passage.
Graduating from Charlotte Amalie High School in 1985, Boa went on to attend the Art Institute of Chicago to study graphics.
When a model dropped out of a show put on by a fashion designer friend, Boa was asked to step in, which launched her modeling career, working in Paris, San Francisco and New York. In between gigs, she was waiting tables until a back injury forced her to re-evaluate.
“I had to figure out where I wanted to go with my creative abilities and what could I see myself doing for the rest of my life,” she said. “I didn’t really even know what interior design was specifically, but I knew I loved interiors and I loved design and it felt really creative.”
Boa went about learning the industry from the inside out. She got a sales job with a new furniture company in Oakland, Calif., and in three years, she worked her way up to become a buyer, and she was given the opportunity to design the entire store.
Customers loved her aesthetics and soon began asking her to design on the side, but she held off until the Dot-com crash in 2001 forced the store to close. It was time to start taking on interior design projects on her own.
A friend bought a new house and asked for help, but they couldn’t find the custom furniture she was looking for. She asked Boa to design a dining table, a bench, a console table and a stool. Her career in furniture design started with those four pieces.
Ever the wanderer, Boa sold her house and moved to Bali, Indonesia. It was there that she designed her first collection.
A visit to Brazil set Boa on a more eco-friendly path.
“I met some Amazonian people from the rainforest,” Boa explained. “I heard all these horrible stories of flooding and logging, and between what I heard from them and what I saw traveling through the countryside of Indonesia, I said ‘I can’t do this anymore. I can’t contribute to global warming cutting down more trees.’ That’s when I switched to green design, learning how I can be a steward of the environment with my practice.”
Trying to find manufacturers that would use sustainable materials was harder than she thought, but she was able to find manufacturing partners in Indonesia, New York, New Orleans and Los Angeles.
Boa moved to New York in 2004 and was doing visual merchandising for ABC Carpet & Home, designing her own furniture on the side. She showed her first American collection in 2006 at the Brooklyn Design Show.
Boa opened her OI Studio in New York, specializing in modern sustainable eco-friendly custom furniture, but after a move to New Orleans, she stopped designing for a few years because the market did not understand her green concept. She bought a house and turned it into a short-term rental, but losing customers during the pandemic, she sold it and moved to Los Angeles.
“I needed to get back to my first love, design,” Boa said. “This was when everything was happening with George Floyd and what was supposed to be a racial reckoning. But there was an awareness, a huge movement where everybody in this country was talking about equity, diversity and inclusion and being left out of industries.”
A friend wrote an editorial about why Black designers were never included in magazines or on panels and it went viral. She started the Black Artists and Designers Guild, which Boa joined in 2020. That same woman has a book coming out about Caribbean artists and designers, and Boa is one of two Virgin Islanders, alongside artist St. Croix’s La Vaughn Belle, featured in the book.
The group completed a project called Obsidian House, a digital house designed in 3D by 23 Black designers. The project, in partnership with Hearst Magazine, launched in January of 2021 and has received 9 billion views.
“I designed one of the spaces in this house, and by designing this space with this group, it kind of changed the projectory,” Boa said. “There were quite a few Black designers out here toiling in obscurity and doing projects and we’d never get published. That project changed that.”
This past month, Boa was featured as one of the top Black product/furniture designers in the country in the New York Times. Her daybed design is being featured in the April issue of Architectural Digest and she was featured in an in-depth profile in Furniture and Cabinet Making magazine.
In June, Boa started a new company, ICI. The name is an acronym for Indo Carib Imports, but it also honors her father, originally from the French side of St. Martin, who passed away. “Ici” means “here” in French. Everything she does now, she says, is named in French as a nod to her father.
With ICI, Boa is importing custom furniture to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands. Her first container arrived in February, furnishing two villas on St. John and she is currently working on one on St. Thomas.
The idea is to eventually move back to the Virgin Islands and contribute to the V.I. economy.
“There is a group of us I know from high school trying to figure out how to come back and contribute to the Caribbean economy,” Boa said. “I just see that’s there’s a huge need for custom furniture in the Virgin Islands. When you buy things on island, it’s not good quality. It doesn’t last long because of the climate. You’ve got to know what materials to use. I, myself, am still learning.”
Boa is focusing her attention on vacation villas and hotels because with custom pieces, “you kind of have to have quantity and most residential clients are not in a place to do that.” She’ll be selling on Instagram and through private clients.
“The goal is to find local materials that I can use and local craftsmen and eventually start making things in the Virgin Islands,” she said. “I do want to move back home, and when I’m back home, I’ll have to train people to make furniture at the level that I need it to be made with sustainable sources. Even though things are happening for me here right now, I still want to come back and contribute to the local economy and local market. With ICI, I’m starting my evolution back to the Virgin Islands.”
For more information, visitoistudio.com or follow Boa on Instagram at ICI_STJ.