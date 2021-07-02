Despite the fact that most of the usual St. John Festival activities will not be held again this year due to the pandemic, there will still be some modified events to celebrate Emancipation Day and Independence Day while promoting vaccinations.
Love City Pan Dragons concert
Tonight from 5 to 7 p.m. in Mongoose Junction, enjoy the sounds of the Love City Pan Dragons steel pan orchestra, hosted by the Mongoose Junction Merchants Association. The Pan Dragons are St. John’s only community steel orchestra. Founded over 25 years ago, it is an after-school program which welcomes players of all ages.
Food Fair and Love Fête
This weekend, the U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism’s Division of Festivals will feature two events for this year’s St. John celebration. “Love City Food Fair” and “Love Fête” encourage visitors and residents to experience the festivities safely and promotes the division’s “Vaccinate to Party Safe” initiative.
The “Love City Food Fair” will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., hosted by St. John resident Pamela Richards and Chef Guy Mitchell, former White House Chef and creator of “White House Chef Tours.” The event will feature more than 30 vendors showcasing local food and arts and crafts. Entertainment will be provided by the Love City Pan Dragons and VerCtyle Band.
Participating vendors at the food fair must be vaccinated and mandatory mask-wearing will be in effect. There will be limited attendee capacity on an hourly basis.
This year’s official St. John Festival will close out with a “Love Fête” on Sunday from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m., and will feature musical performances by leading Virgin Islands bands Cool Session Brass and Spectrum Band, as well as local artists John Gotti, Rudy Live and Star Martin. Trinidadian soca artist Patrice Roberts will headline the musical event.
“Love Fête” will accommodate 400 vaccinated patrons and require mask-wearing and physical distancing. It will also be streamed live on the Division of Festivals’ online platforms.
The cost to attend “Love Fête” is $50 and includes drinks. Patrons must present proof of vaccination to receive a ticket.
Both events will be held at the Enighed Pond parking lot (adjacent to the car barge dock).
Tickets are currently available at Nella’s Lounge, Northshore Road, Cruz Bay on St. John (340-690-1258), and Meeting the Needs of the Community (formerly Methodist Training & Outreach Center) at #11-A Kronprindsens Gade on St. Thomas.
“We are thankful that more and more visitors and Virgin Islanders are getting vaccinated,” said Joseph Boschulte, USVI Commissioner of Tourism in a statement. “This allows us to add more events to our festivals calendar and move to the full return of our annual celebrations, which highlight our vibrant cultural traditions.”
Vendors can contact the Department of Tourism’s St. John office at 340-776-6450 for more information.
Car and Bike show
A Fourth of July St. John Car/Bike Show presented by VI International, King Moko Jumbie and Yisrael Production will take place at the St. John Drive In parking lot Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Judging of the cars and bikes begins at 2 p.m., with cash prizes for best truck, best bug, best car and best bike. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children, and free for the first 50 children plus a candy bar giveaway. There is no entry fee for vehicles and bikes.
“I am doing this to keep our culture alive,” said organizer Yisrael Petersen. “We will have bamboula dancers, moko jumbies and steel pan music while the beautiful cars and bikes are looked upon and admired. Our culture is precious. An island without culture is like salt without taste.”