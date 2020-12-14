ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands is about to welcome its very own super hero.
With his upcoming comic book, “Black Alpha: VI Guardian Super Hero,” artist Karim Callwood created a role model for Virgin Islands youth and adults alike.
The 42-year-old Callwood, born and raised on St. Thomas, has had the dream of drawing and creating comic books since he was 8. There was just one problem.
“I was never good at drawing,” Callwood said. “It was in my heart to do it, but I couldn’t do it. The drawing started getting better at age 20, but all through my whole life before that, I couldn’t draw.”
Perseverance helped get him where he is today.
“I never gave up on it. Of course, everyone would know the comic books I read are what drove me to create the comic, Superman and Batman, Spiderman, Captain America, all of them, but when I saw the Little Mermaid, the behind the scenes for the animation of the movie, it kind of just kind of stuck that I needed to do this,” he said.
Callwood hones his skills drawing portraits after he finishes his work at DeSigns, a company that creates signs and banners. He started one comic book some time ago about St. Thomas, “No More Paradise,” and put pages up on Facebook, but never had the chance to follow through. This time, Callwood reached back into his youth and the superhero comics that he loved.
Callwood has also enjoyed writing, and took parts of some of the many stories he wrote over the years to create the story line for “Black Alpha.”
“My mind told me to get into the superhero thing because then you can reach everyone at once,” he said. “There’s no over-the-top violence and no obscenities because I want everyone to be able to read the book. It’s a book any age can read.”
At the center of the story is a small young boy who attends Ivanna Eudora Kean High School who discovered he had a super power that allows him to change into an adult, a muscular version of himself two years earlier. He looks normal, so no one knows that he is the Black Alpha, except his uncle, who guides him and teaches him how to use his powers. Of course, there are villains and challenges along the way.
“When I was creating it, I sat down for a long time thinking how I want to do this. When I was young, I always wanted to be a superhero, so that’s why I made him young and changed him into the older version of himself. He can relate to someone being young wanting to be a superhero and to somebody older,” he said.
Creating a comic book based on St. Thomas may have made it easier go out and take pictures of areas that he wanted to create in the book from different perspectives, but all in all, drawing a comic book is a lot harder than you think, according to Callwood, because you have to draw people in motion, and there’s nothing harder than drawing the same person all the time in a different motion or from a different view. Then you have to convey emotion in the face and tell the story.
Mostly, Callwood wanted to give Virgin Islanders a superhero of their very own, created by a Virgin Islander.
“St. Thomas doesn’t have all these things,” said Callwood. “We’re always looking at all these people making these comic books and these movies and feeling like ‘Why can’t we do our own?’ and that was the real drive to make me do my own. I wanted people to know that we’re not as limited as we think we are. People think you have to go away to do something, but you don’t. I proved them all wrong. Drawing is something you have to practice a lot to get good at it, but you don’t necessarily have to get into a school to do it. That’s what I did. All the years that passed and all the things I gave up, it paid off now for me. You just need to put the work in. You may not have all the resources you need, but you may have what is necessary at the time.”
The comic book is scheduled for release in late January by Morris Publishing, which specializes in comic books. A Black Alpha poster will be included with each comic book purchase. Check Callwood’s Facebook page and Instagram for additional information on sales.