Visitors and locals alike joined in the celebration of the sixth night of Hanukkah with the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas synagogue.
The synagogue is the oldest in continuous use under the American flag, and is the second oldest in the Western Hemisphere.
Hanukkah, also written as Chanukah, is an eight-day Jewish celebration that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem following the Maccabean revolt during the second century B.C.
This year the celebration began on Nov. 28, and will continue until Monday evening.
Friday night’s ceremony, led by Rabbi Michael Feshbach, began with the lighting of the menorah, a significant symbol for the holiday.
Each day, a new candle is lit on the menorah, but there are a different theories as to where the candle lighting originated from.
In his address, Feshbach explained that after the recapture of the temple, the Jewish people searched for olive oil to light the Ner Tamid, the eternal light that burns in Jewish synagogues.
“They find only one container. Enough for one day’s light. They light it anyway, and a miracle! It lasts for eight days,” Feshbach said.
However, he said that other sources of the event, such as the First and Second Books of Maccabees, make no mention of the oil.
“The first time that the story of a single container of oil lasting eight days appears is in the Talmud — 400 years after the events themselves,” according to Feshbach.
The Maccabean revolt was led by a group of Jewish farmers from the small village of Modi’in, and they faced soldiers from the Syrian-Greece empire.
In other accounts, the first thing the group did after recapturing the temple, was celebrate another holiday, Sukkot.
“If you were an ancient Israelite farmer, Sukkot was a big deal holiday,” Feshbach explained. “It was the eight-day celebration of the harvest, not only in private huts but also at the Temple, and at the time the sacrifices and thanks that we offered to God for last year’s harvest, were thought to be the only thing that would guarantee God’s good graces for a bountiful harvest the following year.”
Even without the oil, Feshbach explains the true miracle of Hanukkah that the congregation celebrates is their ancestors’ survival.
“From dorm rooms to family living rooms to the sanctuaries of our synagogues, wherever the menorah glows, the light of Jewish life shines,” he said.