ST. THOMAS — The Charlotte Amalie High School’s Mighty Chicken Hawk Battalion team is en route to the nation’s capital to test their mettle against dozens of other JROTC students.
The CAHS squad is one 1,511 JROTC teams internationally that competed in the first two rounds of the annual JROTC Leadership and Academic Bowl. The team is one of only 40 to earn the top scores needed to advance to the National Leadership and Academic Bowl that is being next week in Washington, D.C.
Senior Army Instructor Sandra O. Benjamin is proud of her squad and is optimistic that they will do well.
“We are completely proud of this team,” said Benjamin. “It’s a big deal and we are so proud of the students. We know that they can compete against any JROTC program in the nation even though we’re from a little tiny island. So we expect to come out on top. We’re reaching for the sun and the moon, and if we fall short, it will be amongst the stars.”
The first two phases of the competition were conducted online starting in the fall. The top-scoring teams received an all-expense trip to the Leadership and Academic Bowl being held at Catholic University of America from July 23-27.
The CAHS team includes captain Shaudae Richardson, Nishana Charles, Jeb Dieudonne and Ai’Leeziana Da’Loni Caceres.
The competition, sponsored by the U.S. Army Cadet Command, is conducted by the College Options Foundation. It was created exclusively for JROTC students.
The College Options Foundation is a non-profit dedicated to enriching the academic development of high school students and assisting them in their preparation for higher education. It has assisted the nation’s JROTC cadets worldwide for nearly two decades using academic competitions, college exam study guides, college admissions tutorials, and personalized counseling.
The cadets will be tested on their knowledge of current events, leadership values and leadership in a series of events against other JROTC teams in two competitions: the Leadership Competition and the Academic Bowl. The CAHS team advanced in the Leadership Competition.
Benjamin said the team will have to answer questions about military history, U.S. history, the nation’s beginnings, the Constitution and military leaders, as well as first aid and weapons, including rifles and swords.
This is the second time the school’s JROTC has advanced to the championship level. In the summer of 2017 they impressed, but the competition conflicted with their summer camp, so they were unable to compete.