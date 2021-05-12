ST. THOMAS — From World War II machine gunner, to draftsman, to poet and painter, 97-year-old Romeo Malone, St. Thomas’ oldest U.S. war veteran, is still as vibrant, thoughtful and engaging as he was as a young man.
Malone was born and raised on St. Thomas, an island that was very different than it is today. The Savan community where he grew up, and where he still resides, was a series of dirt paths. Malone used to roam the hills above, now dotted with homes, to hunt pigeons and mountain doves. There was no running water except for a gravity-fed pipe from a spring on Mafolie Hill.
At the age of 18, Malone went to work as a laborer in the Bournefield area making 17 cents an hour. A carpenter made 32 cents an hour. At 21, Malone was drafted into the army to fight in World War II.
You’re in the Army now
“The military set up tents at what is now Fort Mylner. I went there and the man tells me I’m in the Army. I said I had a job and didn’t want to be in the Army. ‘Well,’ he said, ‘Uncle Sam needs you because we don’t have enough people to win this war and we need as many people as we can get.’ Our governor told them we were willing to fight, so they took up all of our boys mixed in with people from Tortola and Anguilla, too, because some of them were granted their visa if they went into the Army,” Malone said.
Virgin Islanders on St. Croix formed the 872nd Transportation Corps, while those on St. Thomas formed 873rd Transportation Corps. Malone was shipped to Puerto Rico for basic training and although he was never directly in battle, he was trained as a machine gunner.
“Basic was horrible. They sent us to train with machine guns and heavy guns and they didn’t give us any ballistic ear plugs,” he said. “They had about 20 or 30 guns on that range, big guns, and you’re firing thousands of shots at targets right near your ear. I felt like the crown of my head would lift right off from the booms. After that, I was deaf. I was only 22 then. After that, they put all your clothes, your pick ax, shovel, eating utensils and everything, on your back and you have to walk at least three miles a day with all that stuff on your back. My vertebrae got hit so hard from the pack, that later they had to cut my back in two and cut off the bones. Six vertebrae were hooked together. So, they ruin you before you even get to war.”
During his time in the Army, Malone developed a problem with his scalp. He was going to the general hospital in Pearl Harbor, but once the war was over, the doctor told him he was going home and that he should see a doctor in Puerto Rico. With no idea what was causing the problem, doctors there started treating him with penicillin and sulfur. Instead of getting better, it was getting worse. The “corruption” was spreading to his eye and neck.
Not getting the medical attention he needed, Malone snuck out of the hospital at 3 a.m. in his Army clothes and sat on the sidewalk, disoriented. When two men stopped to help him, they recognized his sergeant’s stripes, put him in a Red Cross jeep and took him to the Navy hospital at Fort Brooke. The doctor looked at his head and concluded that it looked like leprosy and asked what he had been taking. They found that Malone was allergic to the penicillin and sulfur that had been prescribed for him and it was “ricocheting through my body.” Malone spent three months there to recover.
Serving Savan
When Malone returned from the Army, he bought a piece a land in Savan from Jennie Lockhart, a member of one of the most prominent families on the island. He built the house he is still living in, creating each block himself out of sand and gravel. When he had 600 blocks, he started building his home.
Malone saved enough to attend, and graduate from, architectural drafting and electrical school in 1948, and started drawing plans for many of the homes still standing above Savan and in Frenchtown. He spent several years as the island’s building inspector, making $8,000 a year, drafting at night after work to make ends meet to support his wife, Mary, and their two children. He also attended the Commercial Institute in Chicago in 1950 to study auto mechanics.
Talking with the pastor at Government House one day, Malone decided to speak his mind about conditions in Savan.
“I told them we have a governor in the V.I. that don’t know nothing about Savan,” he said. “If you don’t know nothing of Savan that you’re in charge of, what kind of governor are you? If you don’t know where your country is, how you going to know to help it?”
Gov. Melvin Evans, who served as both the appointed and elected governor of the Virgin Islands from 1969 to 1975, promptly met Malone for a lesson on Savan. Malone pointed out the dirt roads, lack of sewer lines and other concerns.
“We had five-gallon pans and used to put them in a truck and put them all over the island and people would take their slop pail and throw it in and the men would come about 11 at night and pick it up in the truck and go over to Carenage and throw it in the sea,” Malone said, referring to Frenchtown. “When Evans saw it, he said ‘This isn’t right. I’m going to change it. I’m going to put sewer lines under the ground and hook up all these houses. And the government is going to use salt water to flush and clean out the sewer lines.’ And that’s how I cleaned up Savan.”
He also suggested Malone take a job at Public Works to pave the streets.
“I paved all these streets you see here in Savan,” he said, “and from Four Corners all the way down by the reservoir. I was the first one to build the road to the college.”
Always loyal to his Savan community, Malone became the chairman of the Savan Development Organization, which built the Romeo Malone Community Center just a block from his home.
Malone, the author
Throughout his life, Malone has always written poetry. While in the Civilian Conservation Corps to learn construction, Malone stayed at the barracks, and that’s where he decided to try writing books. He has published five books, all fiction based on truth, drawing either from his own experiences or from what was happening around him. His first book, “Savanaro” was based on his experiences going back to when his father used to work at the Legislature at the marine barracks, as well as his time in the Army and his sickness when he got out. He also published two booklets of poems of love and intrigue, and wrote and directed three plays, “The Rats and the Roaches,” “Lost Child of the Hills,” and “The Thinking Man.”
He wrote all five of his books longhand, bringing the pages to an island printer, who typed them and sent them off to print.
Malone is also a prolific artist whose home is filled with his colorful island-inspired paintings.
A passionate patriot
Malone is passionate about many things, such as gun violence in the territory and the focus on tourism rather than the islands’ residents. One of his biggest passions is the right to vote for president, a right not extended to those living in the Virgin Islands.
“I feel that if I fight for a country, I should be able to vote for the man who sent me to die. We died in the First World War, we died in the Second World War, we died in Vietnam, the Gulf War, every war, but we can’t vote for president,” he said. “I’ve been messed up since I got out of the service and it galls me to see people going to the polls to vote for a president that I fought for and can’t vote for him.”
In recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, Malone was celebrated as the eldest veteran on the island of St. Thomas with a motorcade and plaque to commemorate his service.
Despite serious health issues through the years, such as prostate cancer and a massive blood clot on his brain, Malone is still thriving, though he perhaps moves a bit slower. His wife, Mary, passed away last year, so he does all the cleaning and cooking for himself.
“I don’t know how long I’m going to be around because I’m 97 right now, but I don’t give up,” he said. “I’ve come to the conclusion that there’s something new tomorrow and I want to know about it. That’s how I live. So, until the Lord says ‘yes, I need you,’ I’m sticking around.”