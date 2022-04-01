A Grammy nomination for her solo album “Confessions” took St. Thomas resident Laura Strickling by complete surprise.
The Grammy Awards, to be held Sunday, is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music. Out of hundreds of submissions, only five nominees are chosen in each category.
Strickling has been a Grammy voter for years, but has never been nominated herself. This year, she was named one of the five nominees in the Best Classical Solo Vocal Album category.
“I voted in the first round and I saw the people nominated, but by no stretch of the imagination did I think I would be nominated,” Strickling said. “I didn’t even watch the announcements when they announced the nominees because it just didn’t occur to me that it was even a possibility.”I was in my car driving up Mafolie Hill and I saw a text from a friend flash up on my screen that I was nominated for a Grammy and I literally almost ran my car off the road because of the tears and the overwhelming excitement.”
The ceremony will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, and like any other nominee, one of Strickling’s biggest worries has been what to wear. She called her mother, who was at one point a professional gown maker and made Strickland’s wedding gown as well as many of her performance dresses over the years. The bright yellow gown with blue roses is being sent directly to Las Vegas, where Strickling will see the fully completed dress for the first time.
“It’s a special dress and I don’t know whether I’ll ever get to go to the Grammys again and I wanted to wear something that is meaningful to me,” she said.”
It’s a hectic week for Strickling. She just returned home from filming a recital for the CUNY University (City University of New York) Music Department, and is now flying to Las Vegas for the ceremony. A day after returning from the Grammys, she’ll fly to Richmond to perform an oratorio with the Richmond Symphony.
No matter what the outcome at the award ceremony, it’s a once in a lifetime affirming experience for Strickling.
“I think the best thing I can hope for through this whole experience is that I get to keep doing what I love to do,” she said, adding that “anytime you go into the arts, you just don’t know if anyone is listening.”
“You just keep putting things out into the universe and hoping that anyone is listening. So, there’s like this big moment, this artistic validation, that somehow enough people were listening that wanted my CD to be up for this award,” she said. “It’s certainly not an experience I ever thought I would have in my entire life. Being on the red carpet and being in the same room as these people that I have watched on my TV screen my entire life, it actually seems unreal.”
Due to time constraints, Strickling’s award category will not be broadcast on TV. However, it will be available for viewing on grammy.com.