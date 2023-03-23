Rabbi Dennis Sasso and Rabbi Sandy Sasso

ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders with names like DeLima, Fonseca, Monsanto and Sasso, among others common in the community, are invited to a special service Friday at the historic St. Thomas Synagogue.

The Osorio special Shabbat service will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. celebrating Sephardic roots in the local community.