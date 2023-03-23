ST. THOMAS — Virgin Islanders with names like DeLima, Fonseca, Monsanto and Sasso, among others common in the community, are invited to a special service Friday at the historic St. Thomas Synagogue.
The Osorio special Shabbat service will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. celebrating Sephardic roots in the local community.
The congregation was founded in 1796 by Sephardic Jews who fled Spain and Portugal in the 1500s to escape religious persecution. They moved to the Netherlands, then migrated to Curacao and eventually to St. Thomas in the 1700s. The original congregation was made up of a total of only nine families. They built the present synagogue in 1822.
Many St. Thomians are the descendants of these Sephardic Jews, though many converted to Christianity long ago. Names such as Monsanto, Maduro, LaMotta, DeLima, Fonseca, Robles, Sasso, Cardoze, Lindo and Hoheb are common for those with Sephardic roots. St. Thomas Synagogue will honor these families during the Shabbat service. All are welcome to attend, especially those with last names indicating Spanish or Portuguese roots whose ancestors may have worshiped at the synagogue.
“For years, we wanted to have something that honored our heritage and the Sephardic origins of the synagogue. So many people on the island do have family that are related in one way or another to the founders of the congregation and its early members. Most of them are no longer Jewish, but they are still important to us,” said Dorothy Isaacs, coordinator of the event. She is a descendent of one of the original Jewish families on St. Thomas going back about eight generations. “So many people are excited to touch bases with their roots.”
Isaacs used her family ties to organize the event. Her cousin, Rabbi Dennis Sasso, will be a guest speaker at the event, as will his wife, Rabbi Sandy Sasso. The Sassos were the world’s first couple to serve jointly as rabbis.
Rabbi Dennis Sasso’s grandparents, Abram and Linny Sasso, were born on St. Thomas, though they moved to Panama for job opportunities. He is also the cousin of Rabbi Moses Sasso, who led the congregation for more than 50 years.
Their son David Sasso is a musician and was asked to come to the Virgin Islands to work on a project with the synagogue’s music coordinator Gylchris Sprauve, and his parents decided to make the trip down from Indianapolis as well. When Isaacs heard about the visit, she knew it was the perfect time to coordinate this celebration of Sephardic roots.
According to Isaacs, Rabbi Dennis Sasso will speak about how the Hebrew Congregation of St. Thomas was an outgrowth of the Curacao synagogue, and then, through St. Thomians who moved to Panama to work, helped to create the Kol Shearith Israel congregation in Panama.
Rabbi Sandy Sasso, a women’s rights advocate, will speak on women’s issues. She is the author of several children’s books. Dorothy Isaacs’ husband, artist Mark Isaacs, is illustrating one of her books on the Sephardic movement going back to the 1500s.
A reception will be held at Lilienfeld House following the service. For more information, call 340-774-4312.