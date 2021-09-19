Virgin Islanders can breath a sigh of relief for now as the National Weather Service office in San Juan is predicting Tropical Storm Peter will miss the territory.
Peter “is expected to pass more than 250 miles to the north and northeast of the local islands through early in the workweek,” according to an advisory released Sunday by Meteorologist Gabriel Lojero.
The biggest threats from the storm are expected to be from possible flooding — expect 1 to 3 inches of rain with locally higher amounts — and choppy to hazardous marine conditions late today and into Tuesday night.
Rip currents are possible.
Earlier this month, NASA scientist Gail Jackson died at St. Croix’s tide pools during a period of rough seas driven by Hurricane Larry hundreds of miles to the north of the territory.
An internal NASA memo described Jackson as “a brilliant, deeply principled and passionate scientist, and a beloved coworker and friend.”
Karen St. Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA headquarters, said Jackson was not only a friend, but “one of our very best — brilliant, thoughtful, and deeply committed to the science we do and the integrity with which we do it. And she died being exactly who she was — an avid outdoors person, an athlete and an admirer of our Earth.”