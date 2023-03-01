ST. THOMAS — Culinary students passed out homemade cookies. Their counterparts in cosmetology applied makeup, while those in architectural design showed off their skills.
It was all part of a showcase of talent Tuesday at Emancipation Garden where the Career, Technical and Adult Education program under the V.I. Education Department, hosted its first ever territorial fair.
CTE programs across the country provide high school, continuing education and post-secondary students with an opportunity to develop career or technical skill to help them on their pathway to success, allowing them to personalize their education based on their career interests.
Organized by the CTE team under State Director Monique Faulkner, the fair drew hundreds of students from St. Thomas, St. John and St. Croix with displays on various CTE programs to include culinary arts, cosmetology, architecture, welding, construction, information technology, auto repair, pump systems, phlebotomy, childhood development among others.
Testimonials were given by successful graduates of the program as well as students currently in the program.
“For years I’ve been wanting and hoping to see something like this that can showcase the talents of our students and especially for the public to see how many of the students are choosing this alternative route to education,” said Arah Lockhart, member of the V.I. Board of Education. “It’s a lot to see and a lot to take in, and it fills me to see them bring all this talent into the community. I really am happy that this happened in my lifetime.”
Volunteers with the Education Department were on hand to share information on scholarships and teacher certification or re-certification.
Schools participating included the St. Croix Career & Technical Education Center, Ralph O. Wheatley Skill Center Charlotte Amalie High School, Ivanna Eudora Kean High School, Addelita Cancryn Intermediate School, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, Julius E. Sprauve School and Juanita Gardine K8 School.
As part of the event, bands from CAHS and Kean performed. Participants also choreographed a fashion show that featured designs by Kean High senior Kali Merrifield.