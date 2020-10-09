The V.I. government is dialing down entertainment at outdoor events.
Late Friday, Government House issued a press release announcing that a new public health order is prohibiting live bands at outdoor events. The band ban is in effect from today through Nov. 6 and also sets parameters for DJs to perform.
According to the order issued by Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion and signed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.:
• Gatherings that exceed 50 people are prohibited;
• Gatherings of less than 50 persons shall be allowed but must observe all social-distancing principles and wearing of facial coverings, in compliance will all mandates of the Sixteenth Supplemental Executive Order.
• Live bands are prohibited at any outdoor event from today through Nov. 6.
• Single person DJ performance shall be allowed. The DJ must be set up with a minimum space of 10 feet between the DJ and attendees using social distancing principles.
• The sale of food is prohibited without a current health card.
• The sale of alcohol is prohibited without a current liquor license issued by the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs or a special permit issued by the commissioner of the Police Department.
According to the statement, violators may be:
• Fined $1,000 per participant for violations of the mass gathering prohibitions.
• Fined $5,000 per organizer of any mass gathering event.
• Shut down.