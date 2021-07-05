The V.I. Health Department announced Monday the death of a 73-year-old woman on St. Thomas as a result of the COVID-19 virus.
The Health Department did not report when the woman died.
The department has previously reported 10 COVID-related deaths on St. Croix, 19 on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
As of Saturday, the most recent day the department has provided statistics for, there are 71 active cases in the territory with 34 on St. Croix, 36 on St. Thomas and one on St. John.
On Sunday, the chief medical officer in the British Virgin Islands announced the active case count in the territory had increased to 273, with 256 on Tortola, four on Virgin Gorda and one on Jost Van Dyke. The British territory has recorded one death.