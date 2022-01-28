The Virgin Islands inched closer to a solemn marker Friday as the territory recorded its 99th death attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 99th victim was a 65-year-old man on St. Thomas, the V.I. Health Department announced in a press release.
As has been the case with past deaths, the department did not identify the individual who died, the exact date they died or if there were any extenuating factors, such as if the individual was obese, diabetic or unvaccinated.
Nationwide, health experts warn the true death toll of the pandemic is likely more than 20% higher than the official tally.
“We’ve almost certainly undercounted,” Dr. Bob Anderson, chief of mortality statistics for the CDC, said recently.
Vaccination clinics continue on St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas. For more information call 340-777-8277, or visit covid19usvi.com/vaccines.