Director Kristen Carmichael-Bowers invites singers to join the St. John Recovery Choir for a “Love City Soul” concert to “blow out the pandemic cobwebs.”
After producing several concerts on Zoom during 2020 and 2021, Carmichael-Bowers hopes to bring choir members together to sing live this spring.
“When I heard the news of omicron’s arrival, I felt deflated for the better part of a day,” Carmichael-Bowers said. “But then I realized that we don’t need to let this pandemic take control of our joy. ‘There ain’t no mountain high enough, ain’t no valley low enough, ain’t no river wide enough to keep’ anyone away who wants to join the choir.”
Carmicheal-Bowers plans to start rehearsals on Zoom and move to weekly live rehearsals outdoors with masks, social distancing and other protocols in place.
However, since she has learned there are no guarantees when it comes to the pandemic, Carmichael-Bowers said the “Love City Soul” concert will be virtual.
Rehearsals will begin on Feb. 1.
The concert will feature soul music classics such as “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Respect” and “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay.”
The choir previously performed some of the songs in a 2018 concert after the Recovery Choir was formed to bring the community together after hurricanes Irma and Maria.
“Now, I figure we are needing to recover our sense of joy because of COVID-19,” said Carmichael-Bowers. “There’s no shortage of things to recover from, it seems, but the Recovery Choir is also always here to help us to feel lively again. So log in, everybody. Put on those headphones or earbuds and let’s sing our hearts out to some classic soul tunes.”
In the last year, participants from as far away as California and England have sung with the choir.
Carmichael-Bowers sends participants customized vocal tracks and sheet music and directs choir members as they come together to rehearse on Zoom. Members are expected to tune in regularly for rehearsals from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays.
To register, visit www.singstjohn.org/program-registration. There is a $50 materials fee that may be waived, if needed.