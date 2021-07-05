Three guests at a Frederiksted hotel were carjacked early Sunday, police said.
According to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima, the victims were approached by two gunmen wearing ski masks who demanded the victims’ belongings and vehicle.
The first man is described as being about 6-feet-2-inches tall, very slender, brown complexion, possibly 20 to 25 years old, wearing a black long-sleeved sweatshirt, blue jeans and gloves. The second man is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall, wearing dark clothing.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have information about the incident to contact police at 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.