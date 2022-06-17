Asheley Cypre is 14, and a high school graduate.
The daughter of Joseph and Merline Cypre, was the sole graduate of the Tutu Church of God Academy’s Class of 2022. Despite being the lone graduate, a full commencement ceremony was held at the church to celebrate her achievement.
By the third grade, Cypre was already determined and motivated. She said she made the decision to do what it took to graduate early through an accelerated learning program.
“I knew I could do more work than what public schools entailed for their students, so I did some research into the curriculum that was in the school and I learned that it’s individualized, so that means you work at your own pace. During the summers, I took classes that helped me finish school early,” she said.
In addition to the accelerated program, Cypre still made time to participate in the Shakespeare Festival, Poetry Out Loud and the University of the Virgin Islands Upward Bound program and was on the honor roll every semester.
During her junior and senior years, Cypre discovered her passion for business and math, particularly accounting, because “I like spreadsheets and how everything is organized.”
She was eager to start working professionally.
Cypre’s mother cautioned her to take it easy, reminding her that this fast track to finishing high school wasn’t a requirement, she worried about her daughter’s age.
“My mom always worries about me because of my work. Even before I said I wanted to finish school at 14, she would say to take it easy, it’s not required, but if I make an A, she’d be proud of me, and my father said he’ll support me financially through college,” Cypre said. “Mom also had the worry that I’ll be 14 among 18 and 20-year-olds in college. That was why she said to take it easy, because she didn’t want me to be too young.”
Cypre herself admits that she worries about socializing in college with older classmates.
“I try my best to make friends that will support me here, so then when I go to the states, I know how to speak to people. I’ve only lived for 14 years, so I haven’t really learned how to deal with other people,” she said.
Cypre plans to pursue a degree in accounting at Valencia College in Florida, where she has been accepted with a direct online connection to the University of Central Florida. Her mother will be moving with her, so she can live at home until she reaches the age of 18. At that point, she plans to live on campus as an adult.
As for the future, Cypre intends to open her own online clothing business by age 16. By 21, she hopes to be a licensed CPA working for a well-known company.
“By finishing high school early, I’ll have more time to do what I love,” she said.